Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

‘It’s about time’: Lawmakers renew push to make daylight saving time permanent

By Hannah Brandt,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BkAE8_0lFAhgw600

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As Americans get ready to reset their clocks, lawmakers are renewing a fight to make daylight saving time permanent.

The biannual routine of springing forward and then falling back leaves many people feeling groggy and annoyed. Some lawmakers want to do away with that.

“I think it’s about time,” Sen. Rick Scott said.

Sen. Scott is one of the sponsors of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would end the practice of switching the clocks and make daylight saving time last year round.  Sen. Tommy Tuberville also sponsors the bill.

“We want to protect sunshine,” Tuberville said. “We want an hour more for kids, farmers, people that want to stay outside work in the yard. I think people deserve that.”

Advocates argue the extra hour of light at the end of the day could boost economic activity, improve people’s moods, and increase exercise.

Big 12 Tournament visitors buying up recreational marijuana

“It’ll clearly be healthier for Americans, so we need to get it done,” Scott said.

But even though the bill has some support from Republicans and Democrats in the House and the Senate, not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.

Dr. Jocelyn Y. Cheng with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine says her organization opposes the legislation.

“We’re against it for several reasons, primarily due to health and public safety,” Cheng said.

Dr. Cheng says studies show staying on daylight saving time could lead to an increase in car accidents, heart attacks, and strokes, because going off standard time disrupts our body’s internal clock.

“Our body has a natural clock called the circadian rhythm. It’s driven by sunlight in the morning and reduced exposure to sunlight in the evening,” Cheng said.

3 arrested after nearly a dozen stolen vehicles found on Miami County property

Some lawmakers also prefer permanent standard time.

Last year the Sunshine Protection Act made it through the Senate, but it stalled in the House.

“We’re going to throw it out there and see what happens this time around,” Tuberville said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man faces murder charge in south Kansas City shooting
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Family mourns the loss of KC woman killed in car crash
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Vigil, funeral plans for Kansas City teen found in pond
Gladstone, MO2 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
Another catalytic converter thief killed under car
Savannah, GA1 day ago
I bought a puppy for hundreds of dollars – then I realized I had been duped, the picture I was sent was a red flag
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
72-year-old man found dead in field fire near Warrensburg
Warrensburg, MO11 hours ago
Should daylight saving time be permanent? One doctor says no.
Nashville, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy