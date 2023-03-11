Jackson State women's basketball upset by Southern in SWAC semifinals 65-64

Southern's Aleightyah Fontenot shot a prayer with less than a second left in the game. It was answered as Southern women's basketball, the No. 4 seed, upset No. 1 seed Jackson State 65-64 in the SWAC semifinal game at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday.

"I feel we played hard enough to get an at-large bid," Jackson State coach Tomekia Reed said when asked about making the NCAA Tournament.

Jackson State had trouble stopping the dribble drive penetration of Southern throughout the game. Southern guards would drive the ball into the lane and kick it out to the 3-point line where Jaguars' shooters would go 10 of 18 including the game-winner by Fontenot.

Jackson State (21-9) played from behind most of the game and trailed 33-31 at halftime against Southern (17-14).

In the second half, Reed went to a zone defense and a bigger lineup playing Daphane White, who is 6-foot-5, along with 6-3 Daja Woodard and Ti'lan Boler, who is 6-1. That combination worked because it held Southern scoreless for four minutes into the fourth quarter and allowed JSU to retake the lead 52-51.

Jackson State had high hopes coming into the season, after almost upsetting LSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season. Reed tailored JSU's recruiting in signing White and Angel Jackson, who is 6-6.

Reed scheduled several Power Five schools in hopes that when the Lady Tigers made it back to the tournament, they would be ready.

Jackson State will see if they are selected to the WNIT.

Ti'lan Boler and White could not be stopped

Southern had trouble containing Boler, who led JSU in scoring with 18 points. Once Southern doubled her, no one had any answers for White inside as she scored 15 points. Jackson State could not hit their free throws down the stretch going 19 of 27.

