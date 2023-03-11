Moving on up: Reigning 5A state champion Jonesboro wins program’s first 6A state title

By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land

HOT SPRINGS — New class, same result for the Jonesboro Hurricane.

The Hurricane (30-3), who moved up to Class 6A this year won their 16th state championship in school history with a 48-43 victory over the Springdale Bulldogs (25-9) before 3,231 in attendance at Bank OZK Arena on Friday afternoon.

“It’s not about me, but the dudes sitting up here,” said Jonesboro head coach Wes Swift referring to Devarious Montgomery, Deion Bufford, Phillip Tillman and Isaac Harrell who joined Swift in at the post-game press conference. “We’ve never looked at a team or player and felt intimidated the last three years.”

In a game that featured three ties, four lead changes and the biggest lead was when Jonesboro led 18-10 at the 5:44 mark in the second quarter, the biggest turning point came with 1:16 left when Bufford, who was named MVP of the state tournament with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, knocked down a three-pointer from the left corner to give the Hurricane a 43-36 lead.

The play started with 1:25 left when the Hurricane called timeout with seven seconds left on the shot clock. Inbounding the ball at midcourt, Jonesboro got the ball to Tillman, who made a crosscourt pass across the baseline to Buford, who knocked it down a three that put the Jonesboro fans in a frenzy.

“Phillip and I talked about the play, and we had three guys with two screeners and one shooter and we were late in the shot clock and the pass was perfect,” said Swift.

Tillman said, “I knew I had seven seconds left. I either was going to get the ball to the rim or find Deion in the corner.”

Springdale head coach Jeremy Price said it was one play that he wished his team could have executed better.

“The first thing we mention is, ‘Do you know how much time is left and give us seven seconds of your best defense,” said Price. “The ball was deflected, and I remember correctly there was a base-line pass and best player on the floor had too much space.”

The Bulldogs got down to 43-39 with 42.8 seconds left after Courtland Muldrew made a three-pointer, but Tillman made 1-of-2 free throws to make it 44-39 and with 23.7 seconds left, Montgomery made two free throws two make it 46-39. A jumper by Isaiah Sealy closed it to 46-41 with 13.1 seconds left, but Tillman made two free throws with 11.0 seconds left to make it 48-41 before Muldrew had a tip in with 1 second left.

Springdale trailed 32-25 going into the end of the third quarter when Muldrew was fouled attempting a three-pointer. Muldrew made all three free throws to get the Bulldogs to 32-38. The Bulldogs tied the game at 36-36 with 5:14 left on a three-pointer by Sealy before Harrell had a tip in to put the Bulldogs up 38-36 with 4:55 to go.

“There were times when we were not good at situational basketball today and Phillip made a sophomore play when he fouled Muldrew which gave Springdale momentum into the final quarter,” said Swift.

Jonesboro held Springdale to 16-of-44 shooting from the floor, including 3-of-13 on three-pointers and owned a 26-23 rebounding advantage.

Muldrew led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 4 rebounds. Sealy had 10 points and 5 rebounds.

Price said he was impressed by Jonesboro’s ability to defend the entire floor. “They pride themselves on that,” said Price. “They move their feet well and stay ahead the ball. When you get past the initial defender, you have another defender waiting on you. We had shots at the basket we usually make. We had a couple shots at the basket rim out. We were prepared for a game to be in the 40s. We wanted to play as good as defense as them and make a few more shots.”

Swift said his team has had a strong defensive mentality all year and he was glad it showed in the championship game.

“We have a fierce defensive mentality and as a coach I’ve always prided myself on that. I know a lot of people say, ‘Coach, I can get some buckets for you,’ but the main thing is I want you to get me stops.’”

Jonesboro shot 18-of-36 from the floor, overcoming 4-of-14 on three-pointers. The Hurricane knocked down 8-of-10 free throws. Tillman had 11 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.s

When asked about winning a state title in the state’s highest classification, Swift said it was not a big deal, adding that in most years, the top eight teams in boys basketball would come from various classes and either one could win. Instead, he focused on his team’s ability to pay attention to detail.

“I am a stickler for the littlest things and when these players leave me, I hope they understand that and know we don’t want to do things any other way because when you do that, you allow excuses to come into play,” he said. “I’m glad these seniors have shown the juniors and sophomores how do it.”