Open in App
Jonesboro, AR
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Moving on up: Reigning 5A state champion Jonesboro wins program’s first 6A state title

By Jeff Halpern,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4Zar_0lFAaEjl00

By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land

HOT SPRINGS — New class, same result for the Jonesboro Hurricane.

The Hurricane (30-3), who moved up to Class 6A this year won their 16th state championship in school history with a 48-43 victory over the Springdale Bulldogs (25-9) before 3,231 in attendance at Bank OZK Arena on Friday afternoon.

“It’s not about me, but the dudes sitting up here,” said Jonesboro head coach Wes Swift referring to Devarious Montgomery, Deion Bufford, Phillip Tillman and Isaac Harrell who joined Swift in at the post-game press conference. “We’ve never looked at a team or player and felt intimidated the last three years.”

In a game that featured three ties, four lead changes and the biggest lead was when Jonesboro led 18-10 at the 5:44 mark in the second quarter, the biggest turning point came with 1:16 left when Bufford, who was named MVP of the state tournament with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, knocked down a three-pointer from the left corner to give the Hurricane a 43-36 lead.

The play started with 1:25 left when the Hurricane called timeout with seven seconds left on the shot clock. Inbounding the ball at midcourt, Jonesboro got the ball to Tillman, who made a crosscourt pass across the baseline to Buford, who knocked it down a three that put the Jonesboro fans in a frenzy.

“Phillip and I talked about the play, and we had three guys with two screeners and one shooter and we were late in the shot clock and the pass was perfect,” said Swift.

Tillman said, “I knew I had seven seconds left. I either was going to get the ball to the rim or find Deion in the corner.”

Springdale head coach Jeremy Price said it was one play that he wished his team could have executed better.

“The first thing we mention is, ‘Do you know how much time is left and give us seven seconds of your best defense,” said Price. “The ball was deflected, and I remember correctly there was a base-line pass and best player on the floor had too much space.”

The Bulldogs got down to 43-39 with 42.8 seconds left after Courtland Muldrew made a three-pointer, but Tillman made 1-of-2 free throws to make it 44-39 and with 23.7 seconds left, Montgomery made two free throws two make it 46-39. A jumper by Isaiah Sealy closed it to 46-41 with 13.1 seconds left, but Tillman made two free throws with 11.0 seconds left to make it 48-41 before Muldrew had a tip in with 1 second left.

Springdale trailed 32-25 going into the end of the third quarter when Muldrew was fouled attempting a three-pointer. Muldrew made all three free throws to get the Bulldogs to 32-38. The Bulldogs tied the game at 36-36 with 5:14 left on a three-pointer by Sealy before Harrell had a tip in to put the Bulldogs up 38-36 with 4:55 to go.

“There were times when we were not good at situational basketball today and Phillip made a sophomore play when he fouled Muldrew which gave Springdale momentum into the final quarter,” said Swift.

Jonesboro held Springdale to 16-of-44 shooting from the floor, including 3-of-13 on three-pointers and owned a 26-23 rebounding advantage.

Muldrew led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 4 rebounds. Sealy had 10 points and 5 rebounds.

Price said he was impressed by Jonesboro’s ability to defend the entire floor. “They pride themselves on that,” said Price. “They move their feet well and stay ahead the ball. When you get past the initial defender, you have another defender waiting on you. We had shots at the basket we usually make. We had a couple shots at the basket rim out. We were prepared for a game to be in the 40s. We wanted to play as good as defense as them and make a few more shots.”

Swift said his team has had a strong defensive mentality all year and he was glad it showed in the championship game.

“We have a fierce defensive mentality and as a coach I’ve always prided myself on that. I know a lot of people say, ‘Coach, I can get some buckets for you,’ but the main thing is I want you to get me stops.’”

Jonesboro shot 18-of-36 from the floor, overcoming 4-of-14 on three-pointers. The Hurricane knocked down 8-of-10 free throws. Tillman had 11 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.s

When asked about winning a state title in the state’s highest classification, Swift said it was not a big deal, adding that in most years, the top eight teams in boys basketball would come from various classes and either one could win. Instead, he focused on his team’s ability to pay attention to detail.

“I am a stickler for the littlest things and when these players leave me, I hope they understand that and know we don’t want to do things any other way because when you do that, you allow excuses to come into play,” he said. “I’m glad these seniors have shown the juniors and sophomores how do it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWITJ_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGKOf_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FNTO_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZKxh_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsKee_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48uXIF_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRbGZ_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DE7um_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ErBD_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dcGv1_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fUNYj_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9kfn_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YX7fo_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWXzj_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHoEH_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTRwC_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8y2M_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Utq9K_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3432_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EtvzY_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igVcH_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMirI_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XjpFu_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNV2e_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzFNi_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uaVxF_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dK8HC_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41DQzr_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODbO9_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283WDh_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9bSA_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtdqU_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TS3fA_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FJpA_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ZCE1_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnhh2_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAaNi_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugOMJ_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Rgzs_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PLvkq_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4894Uj_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXt8o_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mksrw_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28P7bf_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090aUg_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkF0m_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oC2YV_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0pNX_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TmOKz_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4frcfZ_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTOpF_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32iSHR_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8Cjl_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVpHY_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26puHd_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471m75_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUbtI_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sEko1_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrGJR_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYeWT_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BzAGC_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVdHG_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZTId_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5948_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CPUF_0lFAaEjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wkpwt_0lFAaEjl00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hot Springs, AR newsLocal Hot Springs, AR
Farmington’s state title a product of redemption, not revenge
Farmington, AR10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
County Line Finishes Improbable Perfect Season at 45-0 and a State Championship
Branch, AR2 days ago
NCAA Tournament Predictions: Arkansas vs. Illinois
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
One Moment Next to an Interstate Proved Arkansas Carries the Coaching Advantage
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Musselman Needs to Work on Chemistry, Just Not With These Hogs
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Noreel White Commits to Arkansas, Zabien Brown Top Schools, and More Prospects in the News
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Jonesboro fitness business announces closing
Jonesboro, AR2 days ago
More schools considering four-day school week
Cardwell, MO1 day ago
Hazmat crash stalls interstate traffic for hours
Parkin, AR15 hours ago
10 students hurt in bus crash
Jonesboro, AR1 day ago
Police search for missing West Memphis, AR man
West Memphis, AR1 day ago
VIDEO: Car overturns in collision, blocking part of busy intersection
Jonesboro, AR13 hours ago
Changes coming to Brookland intersection as new business arrives
Brookland, AR2 days ago
Missing Arkansas teen found dead in Mississippi forest
West Memphis, AR6 days ago
Tyson Foods to close Arkansas plant
Van Buren, AR2 days ago
Missing Arkansas Teen Found Dead In A Mississippi National Forest With Multiple Gunshot Wounds, Homicide Investigation Opened
West Memphis, AR15 hours ago
Fayetteville food truck to relocate to Rogers
Fayetteville, AR21 hours ago
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries blocks Highway 49
Brookland, AR2 days ago
March 13: What you need to know
Jonesboro, AR2 days ago
Richard Barnett granted extension following Jan. 6 conviction
Gravette, AR2 days ago
20 years in prison for sixth DWI offense
Jonesboro, AR12 hours ago
Gov. Sanders officially signs Vincent Parks Law
Little Rock, AR2 days ago
Human remains of Harrison woman found in Springfield identified
Springfield, AR8 days ago
Tempers flare at city council meeting
Marked Tree, AR2 days ago
Branson Police Department officers allowed to wear cowboy hats, have facial hair
Branson, MO6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy