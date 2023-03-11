Open in App
Scorebook Live

CIF State Boys Championship Friday finals: Oakland, Money Williams roll past Buena-Ventura

By Mitch Stephens, SBLive Sports,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9P8s_0lFAZviF00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Oakland Wildcats didn't need the direction of their proudest contemporary and alum Damian Lillard.

They just went out and did it. For themselves. Their school. Their community.

It was thorough and decisive and emphatic. Oakland went wire-to-wire to beat Buena-Ventura 59-43 Friday in a CIF State Division 3 championship at Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA Kings.

Money Williams scored 22 points and added nine rebounds and Anthony Lacy and Te'shawn Gamble combined for 18 points as the Wildcats (26-8) won the school's first state title in its first appearance.

After the postgame interviews had finished Williams, the Wildcats’ star player, said he had something to say. It went beyond the scope of a thorough and complete victory.

“This is bigger than doing it just for our school or our league,” he said. “We did this for our city. I want the youth of our city to look at this and say “I can do this.’ Don’t let anyone or anything tear you down. You can accomplish your dreams.”

Money was money on the court as well.

Besides his game-high totals he also had four steals and two blocks.

They led from start to finish, forced 23 turnovers with their vast quickness and physicality, and thoroughly dominated play against a tough Buena squad (31-6) that had to go three overtimes in its regional final to advance to state.

Anthony Lacy and Te’Shawn Gamble combined for 18 points and Josh Clark added eight points and three steals. Oakland scored 30 points off turnovers. Zane Carter led Buena with 19 points.

“Our speed was the difference,” Oakland coach Orlando Watkins said. “We’re fast and in good shape. Our strength and conditioning coach does a great job with these guys. We just sort of imposed our will on that team and several others before us.”

Three straight defeats by a total of seven points, the last a one-point loss in the Oakland Section finals, toughened up the Wildcats, Watkins said.

He said Tech, his large coaching staff, the Oakland community shared in the victory and championship.

“This is huge,” Watkins said. “Everyone who has ever come into the program has had that dream. But these guys accomplished it.”

Said Williams, a 6-3 senior guard who made 8 of 15 shots and added four steals and two blocks: “It still feels crazy. I still think I’m dreaming. Me and my brothers, we did it.”

Division 5

Lynwood 89, Sierra-Tollhouse 58

The Lynwood Royal Knights are much more than just super freshman Jason Crowe Jr.

But he's awfully good, the best in the state, says his dad and head coach.

Yes, the 6-foot-3 ninth-grader was unstoppable with 34 points in three quarters, but by that time Knights were up by more than 30 of his team's win.

Crowe finished  with 36 points on 13 of 25 shots  and 8-of-9 from the foul line in 28 minutes to go along with six assists.

Chace Holley added 24 points and Jahaz Wright 16 and as Lynwood (27-11) won its first state title and bettered the 80-point plateau for the 17th straight game.

They made 52 percent of its shots (33 of 63) including 10-for-22 from on 3-pointers, including a combined 7 of 13 by Holley and Wright, who are also freshmen. The Knights started four freshmen.

The future is remarkably bright, especially with Crowe Jr. leading the way.

"Personally, I think he's the best player in the state," Lynwood coach Jason Crowe said of his son. "The season is over and we kept waiting for him to have an off game. He hasn't. It's been amazing to watch."

Crowe Jr. came in averaging 35 points, had set the state freshman scoring record weeks ago and finished with 1,295 points.

Sierra (31-7) got 19 points from Logan Kilbert and 16 from Nathan Kempen.

"Lynwood is. a very talented team and obviously Jason Crow is very talented, but you put a bunch of shooters on the floor with him, and that's a very good team," said Sierra coach Ryan Watt. "But I'm very proud of our team. These kids have grown up together. To see where they were as kids to see where they are now is special.

"It's a special, special team."

All photos below from Lynwood-Sierra are from Dennis Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTx8D_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fR7K_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXWTN_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEtmj_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGLRO_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JD12v_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24axmI_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHqxG_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRlmV_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AaIJC_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HQVwE_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsuP8_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjZHu_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvZ1J_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QRyp_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnojV_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJEit_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwSnz_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQuqf_0lFAZviF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKCMr_0lFAZviF00

