Brock Harding's hot hand leads Moline past Downers Grove North in Illinois Class 4A semifinal

By Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports,

5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Moline basketball coach Sean Taylor’s confidence in Brock Harding for the past four seasons paid off for the Maroons on Friday night.

Harding came out firing early and set the tone for Friday’s Illinois Class 4A semifinal against Downers Grove North. The University of Iowa signee knocked down three 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored 18 of his game-high 21 points in the first half.

Harding’s hot shooting helped Moline establish an early advantage that the Maroons would never relinquish in a 50-36 victory at State Farm Center.

Harding’s heroics helped Moline secure its first title game appearance since 1951. The Maroons (33-3), the No. 4 team in the SBLive Illinois Power 25 rankings , will face second-ranked Benet Academy (35-1) in the Class 4A championship game at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

“Brock probably doesn’t remember but his freshman year I gave him the car keys and I said ‘you’re driving us’ and he’s driven us for four years,” Taylor said. “He got us off to a quick start. He gets everybody where they need to go. There’s not a better point guard in the state, a better leader in the state, than Brock.”

Harding finished with 21 points on five-of-eight shooting, including three 3-pointers, and by making eight of nine free throw attempts. He also added six rebounds.

“I think Monday I came out I think I shot eight 3s and I hit one of them,” Harding said. “But I mean the whole way through practice everybody was telling me shoot the ball, we're gonna live with you shooting 3s and they're gonna go in. And then I think the whole week everybody's just been telling me to do that. I came out let them go. That first one, I mean, once you get the first one it's kind of just up from there. And then the guys got me the ball where I needed to get the ball and I mean that just kind of opened everything else up offensively.”

Owen Freeman, Moline’s 6-foot-10 senior center who is also headed to Iowa, finished with nine points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. His defense inside was among the keys for the Maroons in keeping Downers Grove North from making a comeback in the second half.

“We’ve been really good defensively since we got beat by Mount Carmel,” Taylor said. “I thought our guys have bought in. I always say it’s team defense but it’s got to start with somebody and it starts with Jasper (Ogburn). Then we have a rim protector with Owen.”

Downers Grove North (32-4) was led by junior guard Jack Stanton, who finished with 19 points and knocked down three 3’s. But the Trojans struggled offensively for much of the night.

“We sure didn't score as many points we would have liked to, that's for sure,” DGN coach James Thomas said. “Well, they got out to a pretty quick start and we trailed pretty much the entire game. So hats off to them getting it rolling and I think in the third I think we held them to four points and that was probably our opportunity to crawl back in and we just couldn't get into some of the series that we like to get into. They played some pretty good defense. So when you struggle that mightily on offense, it's really hard to get it done against a good team.”

The Trojans shot just 32.5 percent from the field (13 of 40) and were even worse from 3-point range at 24 percent (six of 25).

“I think we weren’t hitting today,” Stanton said. “It was an off shooting day for us.”

Illinois Class 4A boys basketball semifinal: Moline-Downers Grove North

Photos from Nate Latsch

