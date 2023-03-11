'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy Claims He Will 'Support' Scorned Costar Ariana Madix 'No Matter What' Following Cheating Scandal

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has officially taken sides amid the explosive aftermath of ex-costars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ' months-long affair.

On Friday, March 3, it was revealed that Sandoval and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix called it quits after the 37-year-old discovered intimate videos of Leviss on her then-boyfriend's phone.

@ITJAMESKENNEDY/INSTAGRAM

Now, Kennedy — who was previously engaged to Leviss prior to their December 2021 split — admitted he was Team Ariana all the way.

"I'm here for Ariana and she's definitely a great friend of mine, she always has been and we're here to support her no matter what," he told an outlet in an interview published on Friday, March 10.

mega

The 31-year-old also admitted that he supported costar Scheana Shay after rumors swirled the reality star physically attacked Leviss after she found out about the bombshell affair.

"Yep, she knows well," Kennedy said, but noted, "I don't know much about it because I've not been able to speak to Scheana in person."

As for Kennedy's other opinions on the scandal aptly dubbed the Scandoval, the Bravolebrity teased, "everyone has to wait for the reunion to hear what I have to say."

"It's gonna be very interesting," he added. "Everyone's gotta watch it to see what happens."

bravo

As Sandoval and Leviss continue to find themselves in hot water with both fans and costars for their illicit relationship that reportedly began last summer, a source dished the lovebirds are staying strong, sharing that they are "the real deal."

"They have confided to pals that it’s love and they have fallen hard for each other," the source spilled at the time. "It’s no excuse for what they did and the people they hurt, but they see a long-term future together. Only time will tell if their bond can survive the backlash."

DailyMail spoke to Kennedy about his support for Madix.