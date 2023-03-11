OKC Blue: Notable performances, highlights in 112-110 loss to G League's SLC Stars

In a rare night home game, the OKC Blue lost the G League’s Salt Lake City Stars in a close contest, 112-110. The loss drops the Blue’s record to 9-18 on the season.

Here are some of the notable individual performances from the game:

Jahmi’us Ramsey: 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting, 6-of-9 shooting from 3

30 points on 11-of-17 shooting, 6-of-9 shooting from 3 Olivier Sarr: 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, 10 rebounds, six assists, six blocks

17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, 10 rebounds, six assists, six blocks Abdul Gaddy: 10 points, 14 assists

10 points, 14 assists Andre Roberson: eight points, five rebounds

eight points, five rebounds Frank Jackson: 32 points on 13-of-27 shooting, 3-of-11 shooting from 3

32 points on 13-of-27 shooting, 3-of-11 shooting from 3 Tyler Cook: 16 points on 3-of-8 shooting, seven rebounds

16 points on 3-of-8 shooting, seven rebounds Christian Vital: 17 points, five rebounds

Here are the full highlights from the Blue’s two-point loss to the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate: