OKC Blue: Notable performances, highlights in 112-110 loss to G League's SLC Stars

By Clemente Almanza,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48w5Ad_0lFAWNJw00

In a rare night home game, the OKC Blue lost the G League’s Salt Lake City Stars in a close contest, 112-110. The loss drops the Blue’s record to 9-18 on the season.

Here are some of the notable individual performances from the game:

  • Jahmi’us Ramsey: 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting, 6-of-9 shooting from 3
  • Olivier Sarr: 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, 10 rebounds, six assists, six blocks
  • Abdul Gaddy: 10 points, 14 assists
  • Andre Roberson: eight points, five rebounds
  • Frank Jackson: 32 points on 13-of-27 shooting, 3-of-11 shooting from 3
  • Tyler Cook: 16 points on 3-of-8 shooting, seven rebounds
  • Christian Vital: 17 points, five rebounds

Here are the full highlights from the Blue’s two-point loss to the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate:

