NFL rumors: Harrison Smith next to be cut by Vikings?

Few if any NFL safeties have had a better last decade than Harrison Smith of the Vikings. After being a first round selection of Minnesota in 2012, Smith has gone to six Pro Bowls but perhaps more symbolic of his success, was when he signed an extension making him the highest paid safety in NFL history.

Could Smith’s time with the Vikings soon be done though? According According to SKOR North’s Darren Wolfson, the ship is currently pointing that way.

“Signs point to the Vikings releasing Harrison Smith,” “Now, to me, that situation is still fluid. We know he’s not going to be back at his current but could another conversation take place, could they find some sort of happy medium? They said ‘Hey, it’s going to continue to be a bloodbath, don’t be surprised if that is a move that ends up taking place.'”

According to our colleagues at Vikings Wire:

If the Vikings were to release Smith, they would incur a dead cap hit of $11,747,648 and save $7,379,999 on the salary cap. If they were to designate him as a post-June 1st cut, Smith would only count $3,915,882 on the salary cap this season and save $15,211,765

Smith has 34 career interceptions including five this past season which matched his career high for a single year. Smith starred at Notre Dame as a four-year starter from 2008-2011.