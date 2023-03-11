Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Philly

Black Girls Run in Philadelphia reclaim their lives with camaraderie

By Howard Monroe,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bohKu_0lFAUkM700

Black Girls Run in Philadelphia reclaim their lives in camaraderie 01:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As we continue to celebrate Women's History Month , a group of women come together once a week to run along Kelly Drive. They say it's more about reclaiming their lives.

"Strength," Theresa Clinton said. "Strength to know that we can do anything."

Getting stronger one step at a time.

Black Girls Run Philadelphia is a group of Black women coming together for an early morning run and some camaraderie.

Clinton is the ambassador.

"It's a good feeling having friends that you can come with like minds that do the same thing makes you run harder," Clinton said.

Black Girls Run is a national organization created in 2009. The Philadelphia chapter meets Friday mornings before sunrise for a run along Kelly Drive. Dozens of members run at different paces and for different lengths but they all push each other to be better.

"Running together, the community of it all, the accountability, the support having like-minded people living the same life you want to live is always empowering," Danni Bowens said.

And these women are out here no matter the weather. They say this is all about improving their lives.

"I was diagnosed with kidney disease so I started to run to try to take control of my health and then it became a little bit of a lifestyle," Rachee Fagg said.

The national organization says they are trying to break down misconceptions that Black girls don't run. It's also fighting plaguing the African American community like diabetes and heart disease.

As for these women and their mascot Cody, it's also about fellowship and taking back control of their lives, and running their journey one step at a time.

"It wasn't always fun," Fagg said. "Some days it's a struggle to get out of bed but the balance is knowing I can control some part of my health and that makes running possible."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia DA provides updates on 2 killings in the LGBTQ+ community
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Drake stopping in Philadelphia for new 'It's All A Blur' tour with 21 Savage
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Why Boathouse Row will go dark for about 8 months
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Philadelphia teens taking action to address city's gun violence epidemic
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Police name student killed who was chased down, shot 10 times
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Meet the 10-year-old Chester County girl whose music went viral on TikTok
West Grove, PA1 day ago
Loved ones want justice for violence committed against LGBTQ community
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Fire erupts at Hotel Carlyle in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Students from 14 Philly schools to meet and discuss solutions to stop violence
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
How Lorina Marshall-Blake is working to get affordable health care to everyone
Philadelphia, PA20 hours ago
KFC Shooting Wounds Man In Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
Son of Flyers interim GM apologizes for pushing woman's wheelchair down steps
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Horrific Violence: Man Shot Over 70 Times in Philadelphia, PA, Dies
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
William Penn High School students working to get shelter pets adopted
New Castle, DE12 hours ago
TikTok vigilantes target innocent women over racist rant at Pa. pizza shop
Hatboro, PA1 day ago
Thousands pack Philadelphia streets for St. Patrick's Day Parade
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Windy conditions in Philly region kept utility crews busy
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Black Girls Florist makes history at Philly Flower Show
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Caught on video: Drivers cause chaos in Philly's Spring Garden neighborhood
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Missing Child Sahir Stokes from the 14th District
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Princeton, NJ Gujarati Wedding by Dk Photofilms
Princeton, NJ2 days ago
Missing Endangered Person James “Tony” Dickens From the 22nd District
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
New Jersey announces new month-long music & arts festival this June
Atlantic City, NJ2 days ago
Police: 15-year-old chased down Philadelphia street, shot to death in broad daylight
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Girl, 9, wakes up to unknown man in her bed, Bucks police say
Bensalem Township, PA20 hours ago
Philadelphia police seek gunman in fatal triple shooting
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" resonates with Philly's Asian-American community
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Yet Another Major Retailer Closing Big Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy