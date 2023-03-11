Black Girls Run in Philadelphia reclaim their lives with camaraderie

Black Girls Run in Philadelphia reclaim their lives in camaraderie 01:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As we continue to celebrate Women's History Month , a group of women come together once a week to run along Kelly Drive. They say it's more about reclaiming their lives.

"Strength," Theresa Clinton said. "Strength to know that we can do anything."

Getting stronger one step at a time.

Black Girls Run Philadelphia is a group of Black women coming together for an early morning run and some camaraderie.

Clinton is the ambassador.

"It's a good feeling having friends that you can come with like minds that do the same thing makes you run harder," Clinton said.

Black Girls Run is a national organization created in 2009. The Philadelphia chapter meets Friday mornings before sunrise for a run along Kelly Drive. Dozens of members run at different paces and for different lengths but they all push each other to be better.

"Running together, the community of it all, the accountability, the support having like-minded people living the same life you want to live is always empowering," Danni Bowens said.

And these women are out here no matter the weather. They say this is all about improving their lives.

"I was diagnosed with kidney disease so I started to run to try to take control of my health and then it became a little bit of a lifestyle," Rachee Fagg said.

The national organization says they are trying to break down misconceptions that Black girls don't run. It's also fighting plaguing the African American community like diabetes and heart disease.

As for these women and their mascot Cody, it's also about fellowship and taking back control of their lives, and running their journey one step at a time.

"It wasn't always fun," Fagg said. "Some days it's a struggle to get out of bed but the balance is knowing I can control some part of my health and that makes running possible."