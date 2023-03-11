Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
Queen City News

‘Terrified, at first’: Fans react to blockbuster Panthers trade

By Shaquira Speaks,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdPPf_0lFAT5PU00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QCN/CSL) – Some Panthers’ fans went through a roller coaster of emotions after learning the Carolina Panthers let go of picks in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 drafts.

Not to mention wide receiver DJ Moore.

“My immediate thought was, ‘why?'” said Mark Tennison. “But I think that the picks that are on the board, I think there’s some potential there.”

“I was terrified at first because I’m always scared of big moves the Panthers make because it’s just there’s a lot of risk in it,” said Mac Ball.

More ➡️ Panthers trade for No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft: Sources

The two once-college buddies discussed the trade over a few beers.

“I think it’s a little bit too heavy of a transaction for the Panthers. You think about it; there’s a lot of current value that they’re trading away,” Tennison reflected. “Trading a first-round pick from next year, trading, in my opinion, maybe the best offensive piece they have in DJ Moore. A team that’s in a very clear rebuilding state.”

The trade opens up a significant opportunity for the Panthers to draft a quarterback in the first round. That’d be for the first time since 2011 when they took Cam Newton with the first pick.

Now, fans are hoping for either former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young or former Ohio State slinger C.J. Stroud.

“Well, it’s got to be Bryce Young, in my opinion,” said fan Jordan Williams. “I mean, he’s the favorite has to be him. He’s a little short, though. I don’t know.”

“It’s pretty clear cut at this point that Bryce is the best option, so I’m not going to be upset with that,” Ball said. “I’d be completely happy with C.J. too.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Supporters say they can’t wait to see what the Panthers’ front office makes of the trade in the draft. They think owner David Tepper is making big moves for this to be Frank Reich’s first year as head coach for the Panthers.

“He’s really showing his hand that he wants to make this team better,” said fan Jake Thompson. “He has caught some flak in the prior years for the hiring of Matt Rhule, Sam Darnold, and Teddy Bridgewater, and some of those mistakes. [Now] He is showing that he wants his team to be successful. He is willing to do whatever it takes.”

FOX Charlotte is YOUR Official Home for the Carolina Panthers .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Panthers Owner Is Rumored To 'Love' 1 Quarterback
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Chris Simms Believes ‘The Film’ Points To 1 QB Prospect No. 1 Overall
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
The Panthers Are Reportedly Targeting An Elite WR
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Florida woman charged after boyfriend dies in suitcase
Winter Park, FL2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI15 hours ago
Report: 1 NFC team likely to have interest in Ezekiel Elliott
Tampa, FL14 hours ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI20 hours ago
Texans add former Cowboys speedy receiver who was a Dak Prescott preferred option
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Sam Darnold's time with the Panthers comes to an end as he signs one-year deal with the 49ers
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Adam Thielen reportedly has mutual interest with 1 team
Minneapolis, MN12 hours ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
This Colts-Cardinals Trade Sends DeAndre Hopkins To Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson, Colts News
Indianapolis, IN12 hours ago
Former Panthers QB signs with division rival
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Panthers follow Falcons, swipe key defensive lineman from Saints
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Peter King lays out scenario where Panthers could flip first overall pick in NFL Draft
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Panthers Reportedly Signing Former Ohio State Star
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Burke County deputy given Narcan after ‘white crystal substance’ blown into face
Drexel, NC2 days ago
Everything you need to know about what the Carolina Panthers have done in free agency
Charlotte, NC17 hours ago
4 of Our Favorite North Carolina Hot Dog Spots
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Ground stop lifted after departing plane at Charlotte Airport leaks fuel
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Woman’s $2 million lottery win in NC paves way for her return home
Fayetteville, NC1 day ago
$500K worth of cars targeted in Hickory auto heist: PD
Hickory, NC1 day ago
Teen, 2 stolen horses dead after car crashes into group in Dallas
Dallas, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy