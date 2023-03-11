Open in App
F4WOnline

Brock Lesnar & Omos face-to-face segment added to WWE Raw

By Ethan Renner,

5 days ago

The WrestleMania 39 opponents will face off on Monday's Raw.

A face-to-face segment between two WrestleMania 39 opponents has been added to Monday's WWE Raw lineup.

As announced during Friday's SmackDown show, Brock Lesnar and Omos will go face-to-face on Monday's Raw episode.

Omos and MVP issued the challenge to Lesnar to face Omos at WrestleMania on the February 13 Raw show. Lesnar responded the following week in an appearance on Raw in MVP's VIP Lounge, agreeing to the contest and laying MVP out. Lesnar and Omos will wrestle on one night of the two-night WrestleMania set for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Another face-to-face between WrestleMania opponents was already set for Raw, as Finn Balor and Edge will meet ahead of their Mania match.

Two matches are also set for Raw.

Here is the announced lineup:

WWE Raw, Monday, March 13 --

  • Brock Lesnar & Omos face-to-face
  • Edge & Finn Balor face-to-face
  • Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green
  • Elias vs. Bronson Reed
