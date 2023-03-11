Open in App
Henderson County, KY
See more from this location?
WEHT/WTVW

‘Stock the Shelters’ event helps shelters in need

By Hunter Wade,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAgGI_0lFAM97Z00

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two local animal shelters are receiving much needed donations.

Eyewitness News partnered with Town Square Media and Pet Food Center for the 3rd annual ‘Stock the Shelters” event.

Every year, two shelters are chosen to receive donations and the two shelters this year were the “Humane Society of Henderson County” and “Another Chance for Animals”. Donations had been gathered at Pet Food Center locations over the last few months.

Kendra Gallagher, board president of the Humane Society of Henderson County, says all the donation are very helpful.

“Most people know right now the shelter world is in kind of dire need. These donations will surely help ACA, who is a great rescue partner of the humane society, which is an open intake shelter and also, we’re so appreciative of Eyewitness News and also Town Square Media,” she tells us. “They’re always great partners for all of the rescues and shelters in our community. Anytime we have a plea and need help they’re always the first ones to kind of reach out and cover what we need.”

Red Cross reminds people about actions to perform after Daylight Savings Time change

Event organizers say they collected an entire garage full of food and supplies.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Peanut Butter takes over Henderson Christian Community Outreach
Henderson, KY7 hours ago
Papa John’s gifts $50K to local nonprofits
Evansville, IN8 hours ago
Homeless shelter asking for help after massive water leak
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Wayback Burgers announces ‘Donation Day’ benefitting Boys & Girls Club of America
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Volunteers pack 1,000 Narcan Kits during ‘Packing Party’
Evansville, IN4 days ago
Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden presents virtual walk through
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Officials address PFAS concerns
Henderson, KY1 day ago
Henderson firefighters respond to First Street house fire
Henderson, KY10 hours ago
Remarkable Women: Lisa Vaughan
Evansville, IN18 hours ago
Boonville officials host meeting regarding plans for new trail system
Boonville, IN23 hours ago
Terrabis opens first cannabis dispensary in Grayville
Grayville, IL17 hours ago
Veterans treated with resource fair in Owensboro
Owensboro, KY5 days ago
Webster County project aims to find mine subsidence
Providence, KY6 hours ago
Webster Co. Fiscal Court and the City of Providence to address historic mining sites
Providence, KY23 hours ago
West Side Nut Club announces details about annual Easter egg hunt
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Family of Dawnita Wilkerson spends third birthday without her
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Bremen church to hold first service in newly rebuilt building
Bremen, KY4 days ago
Unearthed bone likely linked to long-lost Evansville cemetery
Evansville, IN12 hours ago
First renderings released for Boonville trails project
Boonville, IN7 hours ago
Bremen church holds first service since deadly tornado
Bremen, KY3 days ago
Horrorcon brings thrills and chills to Evansville
Evansville, IN4 days ago
Newburgh library to soon open the ‘Library of Things’
Newburgh, IN5 days ago
Evansville man charged with burglary at jewelry store on Green River Road
Evansville, IN17 hours ago
Efforts to demolish Lloyd Pool resume
Evansville, IN7 hours ago
Crews battle house fire on Triplett Street in Owensboro
Owensboro, KY16 hours ago
Police find toddler wandering outside alone in Evansville
Evansville, IN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy