Man wanted for failure to register with Megan’s Law

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced they have issued an arrest warrant for a man who failed to register with Megan’s Law.

PSP announced in a press release they have issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Kristian Andrew Carwell for failure to comply with Megan’s Law requirements.

Troopers say Carwell has been a registered sex offender since an indecent assault conviction in 2020.

According to state police, Carwell has prior arrests for failing to register as a sex offender plus has an active warrant in Monroe County for failure to appear regarding criminal charges from Pennsylvania State Police in Lehighton Barracks.

Pennsylvania State Police say he has black hair, brown eyes, and is 5’09, 175lbs.

He is known frequently in Carbon, Lehigh, and Northhampton Counties, as noted by state police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carwell contact Trooper Carl Nerthling or PSP Stroudsburg Criminal Investigation Unit at cnerthling@pa.gov or 570-619-6800.

