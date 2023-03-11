Open in App
Colorado State
Bennet makes his case for a national TikTok ban

By Scott Doane,

5 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — There is one thing uniting both Democrats and Republicans in Washington D.C. right now: a potential ban on the social media app TikTok.

Two Colorado congressmen, Rep. Ken Buck and Sen. Michael Bennet, are leading the push to ban the app. Their concern is that the Chinese government could use the app to spy on Americans and maybe even use it for espionage.

Bennet talked with “Colorado Point of View” anchor Matt Mauro about TikTok and the growing national security threat China poses.

“Tiktok is wholly owned by ByteDance. ByteDance is completely subject to the Chinese Communist Party’s rules on data. And they can suck that privacy whenever they want,” Bennet said. He also said he confirmed that with the head of TikTok U.S.

Bennet also said that the average American spends three weeks a year on TikTok.

“I think the American people have something better to do with their time,” Bennet said. “I have seen an epidemic in Colorado and across the country in mental health issues that our kids are having.”

“Colorado Point of View” airs every Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.

