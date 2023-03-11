Open in App
Bridgeport, CT
News 12

Bridgeport woman living in her car thankful for support after News 12 story

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago

A Bridgeport woman who has been living out of her car for the past two months is thanking the public for what she says has been an overwhelming response to her story News 12 covered last month .

Pat Morales, 60, says she is halfway to her goal of raising $6,000 so she can buy a camper and make that her home.

Morales says after News 12 reported on the growing number of people who have jobs but do not have housing, a local RV dealer saw the story and offered to sell her a used camper at a reduced cost.

"When it hit and the donations started coming in, I just couldn't believe the amounts. Specifically, one woman was able to donate $1,000, plus eight nights in a hotel. I'm forever grateful to all the donors who went out of their way to help me," said Morales.

Morales says she needs another $3,000 to buy the camper.

