Cincinnati, OH
Graham Glasgow could be Bengals free-agent target after Broncos release

By Chris Roling,

6 days ago
Graham Glasgow fits the mold of what the Cincinnati Bengals might pursue in free agency.

Seeking better depth across the board, Glasgow is one of those experienced, versatile players the Bengals tend to like. The Denver Broncos just sent him to free agency via cut in order to save $11 million in cap space.

Glasgow, who turns 31 in August, appeared in 17 games last year and had a so-so season, earning a 59.3 PFF grade while getting called for 10 penalties and allowing five sacks. He hasn’t fully returned to the player he once was since breaking his leg in 2021.

But Glasgow’s hopping between center and right guard in recent years makes him a very attractive depth option for a team like the Bengals, provided he’s willing to take on that sort of role with a new team at this stage of his career.

If he is and the price is right, it would mean a dramatic upgrade to interior depth for a Bengals team that doesn’t want to spend a bunch on outside free agents.

