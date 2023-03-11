Drive-thru food pantry giveaway set for March 17 in Loudonville

LOUDONVILLE − The Cleveland Food Bank will sponsor a mobile food pantry beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the Loudonville High School field house Parking lot.

This is the 15th anniversary of serving the Loudonville community on every third Friday, according to a news release.

"We have been blessed with food from the Cleveland Food Bank and with good enough weather to never have to cancel a distribution," the release states.

The distribution will continue until the food is gone.

A variety of fresh produce along with other items will be handed out via a drive-thru pantry.

Trunks should be open and empty to accommodate the produce. Everyone should stay in their cars as volunteers place the food directly into vehicles.

The distribution will happen rain or snow.

The food bank is served by volunteers from the community and the Ashland First Church of the Brethren. For questions, call Diane Cawood at 330-636-1914 ext. 1605.