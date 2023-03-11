Open in App
San Jose, CA
Rapids still searching for first goal of season vs. Quakes

The Colorado Rapids have yet to find the back of the net this season.

The Rapids will try to get the offensive attack moving on Saturday night when they visit the San Jose Earthquakes.

Colorado (0-1-1, 1 point) was blanked in its first four matches in 2015, so the club is halfway to that dubious start.

Part of the issues stem from the absence of forward Diego Rubio, who scored a career-best 16 goals last season. Rubio underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee late last month but the team is hopeful he will return before March concludes.

The Rapids lost their opener 4-0 to the Seattle Sounders but were able to land a scoreless draw in last Saturday’s home game against Sporting Kansas City. Goalie William Yarbrough was outstanding with 11 saves while recording his 27th career shutout, two shy of the franchise mark held by Matt Pickens (2009-13).

“He was fantastic,” Colorado coach Robin Fraser said of Yarbrough. “He made a number of incredible saves, looked as sharp as could possibly be and we were really lucky to have Will because for as well as we played, we gave up enough chances that we could have lost as well.”

San Jose (1-1-0, 3 points) fell 2-1 to Atlanta United in its opener before bouncing back for a 2-1 home win over the Vancouver Whitecaps last Saturday.

Forward Jeremy Ebobisse scored the tying goal on a header in the 68th minute and defender Carlos Akapo booted in the decisive goal in the 77th minute.

“Credit to the guys to not stop, to not give up, to be relentless in their attitudes, their beliefs, their energy, their intensity,” first-year San Jose coach Luchi Gonzalez said. “We have to be really proud of them. And for us to come back down one and win 2-1 shows character. It will be a good reference point for us moving forward for the rest of the season.”

Ebobisse has scored two of the Earthquakes’ three goals this season. He recorded a career-high 17 last season.

The Rapids are 4-1-2 against San Jose over the past seven meetings.

–Field Level Media

