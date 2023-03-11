Open in App
Polk Today

Tanker truck stuck on South College bridge

By Kevin the Editor,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2HG8_0lFA6GFM00

It’s happened before, and will likely happen again.

A tanker tractor trailer heading southbound over the cobblestones that cross over tracks on South College Street is stuck once again this evening.

Reader Randell Brazier submitted the above photo and noted he took it around 9:30 p.m.

It is the latest in a string of incidents where drivers of tractor trailers unaware of the low clearance issues on the steep arch paved in stone.

Look for an update on Monday for how long it took to clear the semi and its tanker load from the bridge.

The post Tanker truck stuck on South College bridge appeared first on Polk Today .

