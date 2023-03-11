Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Suspect’s wife also charged in death of Good Samaritan

By Audrey Claire Davis,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRUsW_0lFA52wE00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second person has now been charged in connection to the shooting that led to the death of a Good Samaritan at an Albuquerque Circle K in February. Michael Urioste died of a gunshot wound on Feb. 11. Ford has faced charges since the middle of February but now his wife, Roslynn Lee, has been charged as well.

On Feb. 11, 58-year-old Eric Ford was “causing a scene” at the Albuquerque gas station near Juan Tabo Boulevard and Lomas Boulevard. According to the Albuquerque Police Department , the gas station clerk asked Ford to stop yelling and eventually asked him to leave. Police report that Ford continued yelling outside of the gas station. When the clerk stepped outside to tell him again to leave, Ford allegedly punched the clerk.

Suspect flees Romeroville officer-involved shooting

After the alleged punch, a customer inside the store went after Ford. Witnesses say that the intervening customer, Michael Urioste, asked Ford if he hit the clerk, to which Ford acknowledged he had. Witnesses say the customer, Urioste, then told Ford he shouldn’t be hitting women. Witnesses say that Ford allegedly hit Urioste first, then the two continued fighting.

As more people got involved, Ford’s wife, Roslynn Lee, allegedly got out of a car and began hitting Urioste and another man with a cane. Police say Ford eventually pulled out a handgun and shot Urioste in the abdomen.

Urioste later died from his injuries. Lee allegedly told Ford to shoot at a man who was fleeing the scene after Urioste was shot. Police say her actions helped Ford shoot Urioste.

El Paso officers seize cocaine from two women in one day

Police say several gunshots were fired at the scene. One stray bullet hit a man near his groin as he was filling his car with gas. Police say that an “innocent bystander” has a non-life-threatening injury.

Ford and his wife then took off from the scene. Although Ford denied having a gun, investigators recovered a gun at a nearby motel room Ford was staying in. Ford is accused of an open count of murder and tampering with evidence. Lee is accused of murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albuquerque, NM newsLocal Albuquerque, NM
Behind the Story: Did Albuquerque Police charge the wrong man with robbery?
Albuquerque, NM10 hours ago
2 arrested while Albuquerque police try to serve warrant
Albuquerque, NM11 hours ago
‘This is a mistake’: Man claims he was wrongfully charged with armed robbery
Albuquerque, NM10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UPDATE: Stolen blind dog spotted in Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho, NM12 hours ago
Los Alamos police offer $1,000 to find catalytic converter thieves
Los Alamos, NM1 day ago
Daisy Mike Found Safe
Rio Rancho, NM1 day ago
Fatal interstate crash caused by in-road water heater, police say
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
APD: SWAT team called to southeast Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM20 hours ago
Family looks for good Samaritans who aided in recent car crash
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Man involved in Albuquerque police chase detained until trial
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Crime Stoppers seek help identifying Domino’s Pizza robber
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
FBI offers reward for help finding Albuquerque bank robber
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Los Alamos Police Seek Public’s Assistance Identifying Owners Of Blue Sedan In Reference To Catalytic Converter Thefts
Los Alamos, NM1 day ago
KRQE Newsfeed: Deputy involved shooting, Trailer stolen, Mild with showers, Adoption event, National dance title
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Albuquerque man detained until trial for shooting APD helicopter
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Warrants issued for Albuquerque duo accused in deadly shooting
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Suspect identified in BCSO deputy-involved shooting
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Sentencing for man who beat another driver unconscious in road rage incident
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Fatal crash shuts down northbound Coors Bypass traffic near Cottonwood Mall
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Water heater in the road causes fatal crash in northeast Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
KRQE Newsfeed: No way to return, New life in Old Town, Mild day, Fire investigation, Museum construction
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
1 hospitalized in Bernalillo County deputy-involved shooting
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Pair charged in 2021 Albuquerque robbery-turned-murder
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Site of Bernalillo County deputy-involved shooting has past of other crime issues
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Video shows Albuquerque crash where police find 230,000 fentanyl pills
Albuquerque, NM5 days ago
BCSO: Suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
1 dead in pedestrian-vehicle crash, Albuquerque police report
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago
Albuquerque man charged with shooting at neighbor’s truck arrested again
Albuquerque, NM5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy