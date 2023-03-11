Toledo advances to MAC title game, inching closer to the Big Dance

CLEVELAND — The University of Toledo is 40 minutes away from erasing 43 years of heartache.

In a big-game environment at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, the Rockets exorcised one demon — getting through the Mid-American Conference semifinals.

Toledo led Ohio for more than 35 minutes and never trailed in the second half, swatting aside the Bobcats, 82-75, to advance to the Mid-American Conference tournament championship game.

“It felt like we could never put them away. We’d get up eight, and eight never went to 15,” UT coach Tod Kowalczyk said. “But really proud of our defense. We really guarded well. We’ve got to get a little bit better at some things, and we will between tonight and tomorrow.”

Chief among them is offensive rebounding, as the Bobcats had a 20-5 advantage on the offensive glass. They failed to capitalize, however, with just 14 second-chance points. At halftime, OU had a 9-1 advantage in offensive rebounds and only two second-chance points.

The act of playing solid defense, forcing a missed shot, but failing to get the rebound didn’t aggravate Toledo, which limited Ohio to 38.6 percent shooting. The Bobcats only made 10 of 30 3-point attempts.

Jaylin Hunter led OU with 27 points.

“Defensively, we were really good,” Kowalczyk said.

And for the eighth consecutive game, the Rockets shot 50 percent or better. RayJ Dennis scored a game-high 28 points and Dante Maddox, Jr., had 20.

In Thursday’s win over Miami, there was concern that Maddox injured his shoulder or elbow after getting tied up and fighting for possession of the basketball. He wore a sleeve on his left arm, but there was no hint of unease in a shooting stroke that went 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.

“In the course of the season, you might get banged up a little bit here and there,” Maddox said. “But when it’s time to play, it’s time to play.”

The top-seeded Rockets (27-6) will play No. 2 seed Kent State (27-6), which has a three-game winning streak against UT.

Toledo will play in its sixth MAC championship game since winning the inaugural MAC tournament in 1980. They’re 0-5 since 1980, owning one of the longest NCAA tournament droughts in the nation.

Maddox is the only player on the roster who has a taste of March Madness, advancing to the tournament last year with Cal State Fullerton.

“I haven’t really needed to say too much to these guys,” he said. “We have a really mature group. It starts with K and trickles down to everybody, 1 through 15.”

The evidence was on display during the second half when AJ Edu and EJ Farmer came off the bench for quality minutes. The 6-foot-10 Edu helped shore up UT’s rebounding and made scoring in the paint difficult.

He finished with two points, four rebounds, and three blocks in 15 minutes. Farmer had six points, an assist, and a steal in 17 minutes. He was a game-high plus-12 and Edu was plus-10, the two highest figures on the team.

“I told the players in the locker room, we aren’t playing for a championship without AJ and EJ,” Kowalczyk said. “Those two guys were phenomenal tonight. We need both of those guys.”

In the second half, Ohio (19-14) cut Toledo’s lead to one possession four times. The Rockets answered on three of them, holding off an Ohio team that had scored more than 80 points in its last four games and 90 or more in the previous two.

“We have a resilient group and it trickles down through the rest of the program. It’s contagious,” Dennis said. “The confidence is high. We have the second-best offense in the country. We’ve been scoring and hitting big shots all year. We keep our composure and stay calm. We have a ton of guys on the team who can hit it.”

Nearly an entire game was left, but Ohio’s Jaylin Hunter scored his team’s first eight points, two of them deep 3s to put the Bobcats in front 8-4. An anxious Toledo fan base was already feeling the nerves.

What they may not have understood, however, is that this Toledo team has a different vibe around it. The moment is never too big, partly because it’s a veteran group that has been through disappointment and sheds adversity. Their on-court leader — Dennis — projects an air of calmness and self-assurance.

The Rockets went on a 21-4 run, building a 21-12 lead that never disappeared.

“We’re just living in the moment,” Maddox said. “We’re happy with this win, but we have to keep going. We’re 40 minutes away. We know we’re more than capable. It’s just about executing the game plan.”