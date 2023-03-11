Open in App
Every Commanders' pick in the 2023 NFL draft

By Bryan Manning,

5 days ago
The NFL revealed compensatory selections for the 2023 NFL draft this week, and the Washington Commanders added two additional picks. The free-agent departures of Branon Scherff [Jacksonville] and Tim Settle [Buffalo] landed the Commanders third- and fifth-round selections for next month’s draft.

Washington holds the No. 16 overall pick in the first round and how has eight selections. The Commanders’ original third-round selection goes to the Indianapolis Colts to complete the Carson Wentz trade.

On Friday, with every compensatory pick accounted for, the NFL announced the complete draft order for all seven rounds:

  • Round 1, Pick 16
  • Round 2, Pick 47
  • Round 3, Pick 97 (Compensatory Pick)
  • Round 4, Pick 118
  • Round 5, Pick 150
  • Round 6, Pick 193
  • Round 6, Pick 215 (Compensatory Pick)
  • Round 7, Pick 233

The Commanders’ selection heading to Indianapolis is the No. 79 overall pick.

Washington isn’t expected to be major players in free agency, so it would not be a surprise if general manager Martin Mayhew looks to move down and additional selections as he did in 2022.

