Jensen Hughes report released on Wichita Police Department

The City of Wichita received the final report from Jensen Hughes regarding a professional assessment of the Wichita Police Department on Friday afternoon.

The report recommends a review of overall policing strategy, internal organization and communications.

The findings concluded that department employees care about the community, and the community is supportive of the police department.

It also found there to be little trust between rank-and-file officers and command staff, along with concerns about the promotion process.

The report is calling for increased transparency and community involvement in the citizen's review board. The City will hold a news briefing at 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

Click on the link https://www.wichita.gov/WPD/Pages/JensenHughesAssessment.aspx to view the complete report.