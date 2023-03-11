Open in App
Wichita, KS
See more from this location?
KNSS Radio

Jensen Hughes report released on Wichita Police Department

By Knss Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4ULD_0lFA0bev00

The City of Wichita received the final report from Jensen Hughes regarding a professional assessment of the Wichita Police Department on Friday afternoon.

The report recommends a review of overall policing strategy, internal organization and communications.

The findings concluded that department employees care about the community, and the community is supportive of the police department.

It also found there to be little trust between rank-and-file officers and command staff, along with concerns about the promotion process.

The report is calling for increased transparency and community involvement in the citizen's review board. The City will hold a news briefing at 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

Click on the link https://www.wichita.gov/WPD/Pages/JensenHughesAssessment.aspx to view the complete report.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita, KS newsLocal Wichita, KS
In Wichita, a bad headlight can lead to jail
Wichita, KS14 hours ago
Police searching for missing Wichita woman
Wichita, KS18 hours ago
$6,000 worth of cologne stolen from Wichita store
Wichita, KS15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman shot in El Dorado; hospitalized in Wichita in critical condition
El Dorado, KS16 hours ago
Police: Two arrested suspected in high end Wichita thefts
Wichita, KS7 hours ago
39-year-old Wichita woman found safe
Wichita, KS18 hours ago
Woman critically hurt in El Dorado shooting
El Dorado, KS18 hours ago
UPDATED: Jeff Hooper no longer with City of Hutchinson
Hutchinson, KS1 day ago
Crime Stoppers Approves Over $2K in Rewards for Tips Received in February
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita teen charged as adult in fatal Towne East shooting
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita police officer arrested, facing DUI and related charges
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Police respond to reports of shots fired in south Wichita
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Two from Junction City arrested in Marion Co. on drug allegations
Junction City, KS13 hours ago
Towne East shooting suspect to be tried as an adult
Wichita, KS1 day ago
One hospitalized in southwest Wichita shooting
Wichita, KS3 days ago
City of Wichita approves new tobacco ordinance
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility
El Dorado, KS2 days ago
‘I was really lucky to be adopted’: Wichita teen finds his ‘real’ family early in life, grows to become Regional Youth of the Year
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Reno County taking action after years of residents having high nitrate levels in water
Yoder, KS1 day ago
Speed a contributing factor in early-Monday injury crash in Chase County
Norman, OK16 hours ago
Inmate serving time for SW Kan. drug crimes dies in prison
El Dorado, KS2 days ago
Police chase ends in crash in northeast Wichita
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Railroad says broken wheel likely caused Kansas derailment
Mcpherson, KS1 day ago
Kansas man charged with double-murder, drug possession
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Wichita police locate 1 of 2 vehicles linked to critical injury hit-and-run
Wichita, KS5 days ago
One critically injured after shooting in SW Wichita park
Wichita, KS4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy