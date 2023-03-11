New Superintendent named for Wichita Public Schools

The Wichita School Board, during a special meeting Friday morning, announced the selection of a new superintendent.

The board voted unanimously to offer the job to Kelly Bielefeld who is currently the districts executive director of college and career readiness.

Board President Sheril Logan said they received input from nearly 2,000 school and community members about what they wanted to see in the next superintendent.

Bielefeld is expected to take over the job on July 1 after current Superintendent, Dr. Alicia Thompson retires at the end of the school year.