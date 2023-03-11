Open in App
Wichita, KS
See more from this location?
KNSS Radio

New Superintendent named for Wichita Public Schools

By Knss Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RxA14_0lFA00HP00

The Wichita School Board, during a special meeting Friday morning, announced the selection of a new superintendent.

The board voted unanimously to offer the job to Kelly Bielefeld who is currently the districts executive director of college and career readiness.

Board President Sheril Logan said they received input from nearly 2,000 school and community members about what they wanted to see in the next superintendent.

Bielefeld is expected to take over the job on July 1 after current Superintendent, Dr. Alicia Thompson retires at the end of the school year.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita, KS newsLocal Wichita, KS
Wichita City Council addresses tobacco sales to minors
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita State adds Shocker pride to Open Streets ICT
Wichita, KS6 days ago
Police searching for missing Wichita woman
Wichita, KS18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jensen Hughes report released on Wichita Police Department
Wichita, KS5 days ago
Woman shot in El Dorado; hospitalized in Wichita in critical condition
El Dorado, KS16 hours ago
Railroad says broken wheel likely caused Kansas derailment
Mcpherson, KS1 day ago
One hospitalized in southwest Wichita shooting
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Police: Two arrested suspected in high end Wichita thefts
Wichita, KS7 hours ago
Wichita police officer arrested, facing DUI and related charges
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Additional charged for man accused of Wichita double shooting
Wichita, KS7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy