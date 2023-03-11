District Notebook: Marshall earns back-to-back titles

Marshall has back-to-back district titles to match its back-to-back league championships.

The Redhawks continue to fill their trophy case as Marshall defeated Parchment, 63-48, in this Division 2 district championship final in boys basketball action at Paw Paw on Friday.

Marshall improves to 19-5 and advances to play Hamilton (21-4) in a Division 2 regional at Vicksburg on Monday. Parchment ends the season at 17-8.

It is the second district title in a row for Marshall and third in the last five years and comes after the Redhawks clinched a share of its second straight Interstate 8 Conference title at the end of the regular season.

"Very proud of this group of guys for digging in defensively and shutting down a very good Parchment team. Also, so nice to see other guys step up when the team really needed them to," Marshall coach Anthony Miller said.

Josh Pugh led Marshall with 28 points and five rebounds, Aaron Maxwell had 14 points and five rebounds and Austin Miller chipped in with 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Division 3 at Union City

Upset-minded Union City fell just short on its home floor, losing to Centreville, 47-46, in this Division 3 district at Union City. The Chargers came in under .500 on the season, but were following up an upset win over Bronson in the semifinals. Union City ends the year at 11-14. Centreville goes to 17-7 and advances to face Lawton in a Division 3 regional at Coloma.

Division 4 at St. Philip

Bellevue saw its string of 10 straight district championships come to an end as the Broncos lost to Kalamazoo Phoenix, 53-49, in a Division 4 district final at Sheila Guerra Gymnasium. Bellevue ends the season at 20-2. Kalamazoo Phoenix goes to 15-2 and will advance to a Division 4 regional at Bellevue to play Eau Claire (19-4).

Division 4 at Colon

Host Colon raced past Mendon, 66-52, for this Division 4 district title as the Magi improve to 17-7. Mendon ends the year at 11-14. Simon Vinson led Colon with 19 points as five Magi players were in double figures. Justin Wickey added 14 points, Maverick Downs scored13 and Dominic Mock and Dalton Williams each chipped in with 10. Colon advances to the Bellevue regional and will face Lawrence (14-10).

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: District Notebook: Marshall earns back-to-back titles