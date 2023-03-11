Open in App
Marshall, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Battle Creek Enquirer

District Notebook: Marshall earns back-to-back titles

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6QvQ_0lF9yT3200

Marshall has back-to-back district titles to match its back-to-back league championships.

The Redhawks continue to fill their trophy case as Marshall defeated Parchment, 63-48, in this Division 2 district championship final in boys basketball action at Paw Paw on Friday.

Marshall improves to 19-5 and advances to play Hamilton (21-4) in a Division 2 regional at Vicksburg on Monday. Parchment ends the season at 17-8.

It is the second district title in a row for Marshall and third in the last five years and comes after the Redhawks clinched a share of its second straight Interstate 8 Conference title at the end of the regular season.

"Very proud of this group of guys for digging in defensively and shutting down a very good Parchment team. Also, so nice to see other guys step up when the team really needed them to," Marshall coach Anthony Miller said.

Josh Pugh led Marshall with 28 points and five rebounds, Aaron Maxwell had 14 points and five rebounds and Austin Miller chipped in with 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Division 3 at Union City

Upset-minded Union City fell just short on its home floor, losing to Centreville, 47-46, in this Division 3 district at Union City. The Chargers came in under .500 on the season, but were following up an upset win over Bronson in the semifinals. Union City ends the year at 11-14. Centreville goes to 17-7 and advances to face Lawton in a Division 3 regional at Coloma.

Division 4 at St. Philip

Bellevue saw its string of 10 straight district championships come to an end as the Broncos lost to Kalamazoo Phoenix, 53-49, in a Division 4 district final at Sheila Guerra Gymnasium. Bellevue ends the season at 20-2. Kalamazoo Phoenix goes to 15-2 and will advance to a Division 4 regional at Bellevue to play Eau Claire (19-4).

Division 4 at Colon

Host Colon raced past Mendon, 66-52, for this Division 4 district title as the Magi improve to 17-7. Mendon ends the year at 11-14. Simon Vinson led Colon with 19 points as five Magi players were in double figures. Justin Wickey added 14 points, Maverick Downs scored13 and Dominic Mock and Dalton Williams each chipped in with 10. Colon advances to the Bellevue regional and will face Lawrence (14-10).

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: District Notebook: Marshall earns back-to-back titles

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three area teams capture regional title
Lansing, MI11 hours ago
Grand Rapids boys high school basketball predictions, pairings for 2023 regionals
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant resigns
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Police chase after dispensary break-in
Lansing, MI17 hours ago
2-car crash at intersection north of Nashville
Nashville, MI22 hours ago
DeVos-owned Fox Motors expands metro Detroit footprint with deal for 3 dealerships
Detroit, MI1 day ago
More snow to pile up in parts of Michigan: Where, when it will be heaviest
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured in 2 separate crashes in Wyoming
Wyoming, MI1 day ago
Rally to be held for Sturgis-area woman missing since 2018
Sturgis, MI5 days ago
Woman stabbed on Conifer Lane in Elkhart
Elkhart, IN1 day ago
Missing Kalamazoo woman found
Kalamazoo, MI4 days ago
AG Nessel probing alleged misuse of endowment funds at Michigan college
Albion, MI2 days ago
Investigation at Albion College
Albion, MI4 days ago
Hundreds line the streets of Kalamazoo to watch St. Patrick’s Day parade
Kalamazoo, MI4 days ago
Kalamazoo K9 follows footprints and leads police to suspected burglar
Portage, MI3 days ago
2 Michigan Cities Rank In Top Third Of Most Fattest Cities In America
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Michigan in Line for More Snow – Here’s When and Where
Grand Rapids, MI8 days ago
Toddler found wandering GR early Sunday is back home
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Kalamazoo stolen vehicle and firearms recovery
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
2 arrested after high-speed chase in Van Buren Co.
South Haven, MI22 hours ago
13-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car in Wyoming
Wyoming, MI1 day ago
MSU shooting surveillance video shows gunman calmly walking in union, police searching
East Lansing, MI5 days ago
Gun reform coming in Michigan after 2nd school mass shooting
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Two Hurt in North Side Crash
Holland, MI11 hours ago
Saugatuck city keeps county cops busy
Saugatuck, MI20 hours ago
Thinking Spring: When is our first 60 degree day? Last inch of snow?
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Nearly every on-duty South Bend Police officer called to large fight after Navarre Middle School basketball game
South Bend, IN6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy