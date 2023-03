GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on the Greensboro Urban Loop closed two lanes on Friday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., two lanes of I-840 east in Guilford County at mile marker near Battleground Avenue.

The two left lanes are closed one mile before exit six at US 220 and Battleground Avenue.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.