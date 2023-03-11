Open in App
Sapulpa, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Sapulpa Father Wants Families Of Wreck Victims To Know They Aren't Alone

5 days ago
A Sapulpa father said he wants the families of the teenage car wreck victims to know they aren't alone.

His teenage daughter died in a car accident on the same road 11 years ago.

"We expect to have to bury our parents or our grandparents. Nobody should have to expect to bury their child, that is just not something anybody ever thinks about," said Glenn Coffey.

Glenn's 15-year-old daughter Elaine died in March of 2012. She was a passenger in a car with her friend and it was also a single car accident, on the same road as the wreck this week.

He said the two crashes were about a half mile apart.

"It's almost that we need to make sure that we're there to help people because it's not just an accident, it's an accident almost in the same spot where our daughter was, so we can relate," he said.

Glenn said Elaine was a few months away from turning 16 when she died, and she was a busy teenager involved in many different activities.

"She played softball, soccer, basketball, she was involved in FFA, skeet shooting, so she grew up doing whatever seemed to come to her and she seemed to enjoy it all," he said.

Glenn said these types of accidents are tragic, especially when the victims are so young and it's so unexpected.

He said the first thing he and his wife thought of when they heard the news were the victims' parents.

"Nobody knows that feeling unless you've been there, you can guess and assume what it's like, but until you know you're never going to see your child again, until you go up to heaven and get reunited, there's nothing that can compare," he said.

Glenn said he remembers the community being there and supporting his family when Elaine died, and that's what he plans to do for these families.

He said it's going to be difficult for them, but hopes they know they aren't alone.

"You learn to live day by day, and it makes you real grateful for what you have. But there's always that burning desire to see the one person that you can't anymore," he said.

Comments / 0

