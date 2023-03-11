Open in App
Chicago, IL
Miami Herald

Panthers avoid disaster, rally past Blackhawks in overtime to keep playoff hopes alive

By David Wilson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WAL4V_0lF9vm3000

The Florida Panthers needed more than 60 minutes and a multi-goal comeback just to get past one of the worst teams in the NHL on Friday, but they did what they had to in order to keep their postseason hopes afloat.

The Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks , 4-3, in overtime, in a game which very nearly encapsulated everything wrong with Florida this year, only for the desperate Panthers to seize up just enough of a push in the third period to avert disaster.

Florida was down 2-0 with less than 12 minutes to go and then had a lead in the final minute before needing overtime to fend off the Blackhawks. Trying to hang around in the hunt for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Panthers put together a roller-coaster performance befitting their up-and-down season.

It was hardly encouraging, although pretty does not matter for Florida right now. The Panthers just need to win and they scraped for one Friday.

Down 2-0 deep into the third period, the 17,468 at FLA Live Arena were just about at their limit. They showered boos upon the home team and at least a small section of fans chanted to, “Fire Paul” Maurice. With 11:31 left, the comeback started and it was complete 29 seconds later. Superstar right wing Matthew Tkachuk first one a battle on the boards behind Chicago’s net to set up center Sam Bennett, then his power-play shot wound up in the net for a game-tying goal off a deflection by forward Sam Reinhart.

Florida finally took its first lead with 7:18 left and again Tkachuk picked up a primary assist, setting up forward Eetu Luostarinen for a shot from the slot.

Of course, just hanging on there would have been too simple for these Panthers. Florida had to settle for an overtime win after the Blackhawks pulled their goaltender for an extra skater and scored with less than a minute left.

To finish off a rare come-from-behind win, the Panthers needed one more spectacular play and star defenseman Brandon Montour delivered it, contorting his body in front of the net to score a game-winning, backhand one-timer with 2:17 left in the five-minute, 3-on-3 overtime session.

It finished off Florida’s ninth come-from-behind win of the season — tied for second fewest in the NHL — and only its second multi-goal comeback.

The end result is the Panthers’ second three-game winning streak of the season and at least another few days of hanging around on the fringes of postseason contention. Florida now trails the Penguins by two points for the second wild card, although the Panthers are really chasing the Islanders, who have a worse points percentage than Pittsburgh.

If New York keeps up its current pace, Florida will need to win 11 of its last 16 games — give or take a point for an overtime loss here and there — to make the Stanley Cup playoffs.

It’s still a tall task. It would’ve been gargantuan with a loss Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWCTz_0lF9vm3000
Florida Panthers center Eric Staal (12) holds possession of the puck against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) during the first period of an NHL game at the FLA Live Arena on Friday, March 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

Up next

The Panthers finish out a back-to-back set when they host the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. in South Florida. Although they’re a much better team than the Blackhawks and will be well rested after not playing since Wednesday, the Jets (36-26-3) are skidding into the weekend, losers of 7 of 8.

It will also be a reunion for coach Paul Maurice, who spent nearly nine years in Winnipeg before joining the Panthers last year. Florida lost to the Jets when it traveled up to Manitoba three months ago for the teams’ only other meeting.

The Panthers are hopeful right wing Anthony Duclair will be back in the lineup after he sat out Friday with an illness. Bobrovsky will also likely be in net once again after stopping 21 of 24 shots Friday.

After Saturday, Florida will have four days to off before it closes out an extended seven-game homestand with games against the Canadiens on Thursday and Devils on March 18.

