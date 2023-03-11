Grand View Christian uses second-half run to beat North Linn for 1A title

By Chris Short

DES MOINES – North Linn and Grand View Christian have been on a collision course all season.

The top two seeded and ranked teams in Class 1A collided Friday afternoon, and the Lynx were “Thunder struck” as Grand View Christian dismantled the defending state champions 63-46 to claim the state championship.

It’s the first title for the unbeaten Thunder since wining three straight in 2017, ’18 and ’19.

“It’s a great feeling,” said coach Dave Stubbs who’s in his 15 th season. “I’m just real proud of the guys and how they worked. We had a lot of good leadership with the seniors. It’s just not a four-month sport for these guys. They do a lot in the offseason.”

The Thunder got big games from Josh Sanderson and Noah John with 18 points each. After pouring in 41 points in the semifinal win, Sanderson was named captain of the all-tournament team, while John had a big third quarter to help his team pull away. He came into the game averaging 10.5 points per game.

“Teams have been playing off (John) a little bit, and we thought that might happen today,” Stubbs said. “A lot of teams are doubling Josh with good reason, and Noah took advantage of it. His shots fell. If they don’t fall, it’s a different game.”

North Linn head coach Mike Hilmer was impressed with John.

“John played really well, filled the high post when we doubled, and made some really good decisions with the basketball,” said Hilmer, who was hoping to get his 500 th victory.

GVC 7-footer Daniel Tobiloba, who’s signed with Kennesaw State, only had eight points – 4.5 below his average – but had a big night on the boards with 15 rebounds and defensively with four blocked shots. He also altered many others.

“He alters shots with that length,” said Tubbs. “He keyed in on Tate (Haughenbury), who’s a great athlete. He locked in on him and did a great great job defensively.”

Thunder 6-9 sophomore Emiliano Barrantes also played a key role. He had some big baskets early to finish with eight points, eight rebounds -- six offensive -- and blocked a shot.

“Tobiloba at the basket made it tough for us to score inside,” Hilmer said. “With those two barriers, you’ve got to play almost a perfect game, and it can get away in a hurry. I thought they deserved to win. They were the better team.”

Haughenbery scored 14 points, but they were difficult to come by as the Thunder held him to 5-of-19 shooting. Ben Wheatley had a nice game with 13 points, hitting for 11 in the first quarter.

Wheatley came out on fire for the Lynx, knocking down three 3-point bombs in the first 4 ½ minutes to put his team up early 16-7.

“Ben really looked for his offense more than he usually does,” Hilmer said “I really thought he carried us and kept us in the ball game and showed some great senior leadership.”

The Thunder, ranked ninth in the SB Live all-class top 25, whittled away at the lead making it a 21-17 game at the quarter break and scored the first eight points of the second quarter and later scored seven straight to cap a 17-2 run and taking a 32-24 lead with 3:09 left in the half.

“We got on a roll and got some momentum, and that was the difference today,” Stubbs said.

North Linn answered with six consecutive points to trim the GVC lead to 32-30 at halftime.

The Thunder came out of the locker room with a 14-4 flurry to go up 46-34. They went on to lead by 15 twice before holding a 51-38 cushion after three quarters as John tallied eight points in the quarter.

“That was a huge momentum shift,” John said. “We came out and we wanted it pretty bad. Daniel played amazing defense on Tate”

North Linn trailed by 16 with 7:30 left in its semifinal win over Remsen St. Mary’s, but was unable to make a run in the fourth quarter against GVC

North Linn, ranked 11 th in the SB Live all-class top 25, finishes its fine season with a 26-1 record. It graduates two senior starters – Wheatley and Haughenbury.

“I was really proud of our guys. It’s not easy to get here, and people take it for granted. It’s a different crew of kids. Only two of these kids played significant minutes on this floor last year. To get back to the state championship game if pretty impressive.”

Besides Sanderson, Tobiloba Tate Haughenbury and Bechen were selected to the all-tournament team from members of the championship game. Collin Homan of Remsen St. Marys and Sage Evans of West Harrison, whose teams lost in the semifinals, also made the team.

Grand View Christian ends its marvelous season with a perfect 27-0 record. It loses three starters and returns Barrantes and John.

“It’s such an amazing feeling to win the state tournament,” said Sanderson, who’s considering offers from NAIA schools Grand View, Graceland and Northwestern. “The amount of work we put in during the offseason was just an absurd amount. Every single day guys were coming in and working hard. This was the main goal all season. And to reach our goal, it’s such a blessing from God.”