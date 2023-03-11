Report: Broncos' Receiving Calls on Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton

The Denver Broncos have a market for the services of two starting wideouts.

The Denver Broncos are making moves. With the news of cornerback Ronald Darby, offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, and running back Chase Edmonds being released on Friday, the Broncos cleared approximately $24.3 million in cap space for the 2023 season.

The Broncos are likely not done wheeling and dealing and could clear more space before free agency kicks off officially on March 15. According to a recent report from ESPN 's insider Dianna Russini, Broncos GM George Paton is receiving trade calls on wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

"Multiple teams have called the Denver Broncos to inquire about both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, per sources. I was told Denver is 'not shopping them' but reminded every GM takes the call," Russini reported Friday night.

Following rumors closer to the 2022 regular-season trade deadline that the Broncos were at least gauging interest for Jeudy and buzz from the 2023 NFL Combine postulated that Denver would potentially move Sutton — if the right price was offered — Russini adds fuel to the fire that the Broncos may not be 100% happy with their current options at wide receiver.

Given the current receiver market in free agency, the Broncos might be able to receive solid compensation for either receiver on the trade market. Jeudy would likely receive more in return, given his youth, upside, and two years of contractual control, but Sutton’s contract is very palatable as well for any suitor that might be interested in acquiring the receiver.

If the Broncos were to trade Jeudy or Sutton, they would likely bring in a receiver to help make up for their departure. One name to keep an eye on would be current Houston Texans wideout Brandin Cooks, who happens to be a former Sean Payton weapon. With the Texans signing veteran receiver Robert Woods on Friday, as well as already having Nico Collins and John Metchie on the roster, perhaps Cooks could be on his way out the door.

As Russini stated, the Broncos are not actively shopping either receiver, and right now, it appears that Sutton and Jeudy will both be back in Denver for the 2023 season. But if the right offer is available, the Broncos just might pull the trigger.

Given the team’s lack of draft capital and the current wide receiver market, these rumors likely won’t go away until the offseason has come and gone.

