ValleyCentral

BPD: One detained after stabbing at Sunrise Mall

By Gabriela Gonzalez,

5 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person was arrested Friday night after a stabbing that occurred at Sunrise Mall, Brownsville police said.

Several police units were seen near the Food Court entrance of the Sunrise Mall.

One person was stabbed in the abdominal area and is in stable condition at Valley Regional with minor injuries, according to police.

Authorities detained one person in connection with the stabbing. Brownsville police have not disclosed the identity of the person detained.

ValleyCentral will provide more details as they become available.

