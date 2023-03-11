Dale, Howe to square off for Class 2A girls championship after semifinal wins

By Ty Loftis | Photos by Michael Kinney

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was semifinal Friday, and the four teams fighting for a spot in the finals of the girls Class 2A state championship gave it all they had.

Advancing to the championship on Saturday, it was the Dale Lady Pirates, who earned a hard-fought win against Amber-Pocasset, and Howe, which coasted to victory against Pawhuska.

Dale 52, Amber-Pocasset 47

It’s never easy to get a victory when you spot one of the best teams in the state 10 points, but that is exactly what Dale was able to do on Friday afternoon.

Two early 3-pointers from Abbie Savage got the Lady Panthers out to that 10-0 edge, and Dale didn’t score their first basket until the 2:10 mark of the first quarter.

“I think the big thing for us is that we had been there before,” Dale coach Eric Smith said. “For a Class 2A team, we played one of the most difficult schedules in the state and that prepared us for the early adversity.”

Dale went on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 13 early in the second quarter and at that point, Karsen Griggs, who finished with 15 points, said she knew it was game on.

“We knew we just had to relax and play our game,” Griggs said. “Once we did that, we were good.”

Amber-Pocasset didn’t make it easy on Dale, as Teague Muncy scored five unanswered points, while an Ainslee McComas 3 gave the Lady Panthers a six-point lead with less than 30 seconds left, but Brook Rutland’s 3-pointer as time expired trimmed the Amber-Pocasset lead to three, 21-18, at halftime.

Dale took its first lead of the game at 22-21 to start the third quarter, and a 10-0 run helped give the Lady Pirates a 36-31 lead going into the final frame.

“Defensively, we were huge in the second half and that is really what turned things around for us,” Smith said.

It became a three-possession game midway through the fourth quarter and the lead extended to 10 before two late baskets from the Lady Panthers cut the deficit in half.

The Lady Pirates now play Howe in the title game on Saturday, with an 11:45 a.m. tipoff at Jim Norick Arena.

Griggs goes through what their preparation will look like in getting ready for that enormous game.

“Right now, we are going to go eat,” Griggs said. “And then (Friday night), we are going to talk about our game plan, but we play these early games all the time, so we feel prepared.”

Rutland and Walker each scored 15 points for Dale. For the Lady Panthers, Savage and Muncy were each in double figures. Amber-Pocasset finishes the year at 28-3.

Howe 74, Pawhuska 48

The Lady Lions did a great job of spreading the ball around, with four players scoring 11 points or more in their 26-point win on Friday night. Howe also had a great second quarter, as they outscored Pawhuska, 30-17.

“This team has caught fire,” Howe coach Chris Brown said. “I have seen some teams do that, but I don’t think my team has ever done it before.

"We lost all five starters from a team that wasn’t only state runner-up from last year, but was also state champions the year before.”

The two teams went back and forth in the first quarter, as back-to-back buckets from Pawhuska’s Gloria Baker and Hannah Reynolds knotted the game at 10 apiece, but it was a Breanna Wann jumper at the buzzer that gave Howe a 15-12 lead going into the second quarter.

That is when the Lady Lions exploded for 30 points to take a 45-29 lead into the break.

“Coming into this game, we felt like our depth and our defense a lot of times would be the difference,” Brown said. “We wanted to be relentless and by making them play fast, that would help us.”

Strangely enough, Howe met up with the Lady Huskies all the way back in June during summer camp. Brown talks about how far his team has come since that day in early June.

“It goes to show that a culture is more important than the pieces that you think you have,” Brown said. “They have shown to me and demonstrated to me that they aren’t going to settle for anything but an opportunity to play for a gold ball.”

In the second half, the Lady Huskies were never able to put a run together to get back into the game. Reynolds led Pawhuska in scoring with 17 points, and the Lady Huskies finish the year at 26-4

Abby Huie, Jurnee Williams, Ashlynn Dalton and Gracie Lute were all in double figures for Howe, who will play Dale for the Class 2A title on Saturday.