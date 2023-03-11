Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
AllLakers

Lakers News: Starting 5 Revealed For LA Against Raptors

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hu5D7_0lF9jlS500

LA's first five is getting a little help.

Your Los Angeles Lakers will have a bonus reinforcement tonight when they do battle against the Toronto Raptors: starting point guard D'Angelo Russell, previously considered probable to play , will return from his right ankle injury, after all .

As Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham had initially revealed earlier this week , Russell will immediately be back in the club's starting lineup, ahead of substitute starter Dennis Schröder, who performed capably in his absence as a finisher and passer, but remains a frustratingly inefficient shooter.

The Lakers are currently not favored to win the matchup, even though they're playing at home, per the latest aggregated Las Vegas odds .

Russell will be joined in the backcourt by shooting guard Malik Beasley, 3-and-D small forward Troy Brown Jr. i n the stead of injured All-Star LeBron James , do-everything power forward Jarred Vanderbilt, and star center Anthony Davis.

The Raptors will trot out their standard starting five of point guard Fred VanVleet , 3-and-D shooting guard OG Anunoby, second-year stud Scottie Barnes at the three, All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam, and prodigal son center Jakob Poeltl.

The fun kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT, and will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet locally as well as NBA TV nationally.

Are you following us on Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube yet? Join the conversation as we discuss the latest Lakers news and rumors with fans like you!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Disagrees With Anthony Davis About Cause Of Knicks Loss
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
D'Angelo Russell Says He Has No Relationship With Former Teammate Julius Randle
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant Losing Another Sponsor
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Warriors' Steph Curry says he would 'absolutely love' to play one more game at Oracle Arena
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
NFL rumors: Ezekiel Elliott already has 1 suitor, and it’s a terrible fit
Tampa, FL11 hours ago
Lakers News: How Another Great D'Angelo Russell Game Was Wasted In New York Loss
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
All Lakers Expert Predictions For Possible Trap Game Against Houston Rockets
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Lakers News: Without Its Stars, LA's Defense Collapses Against Tanking Rockets
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Lakers News: Top 3 New Orleans Free Agents For Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers Injury Report: Brandon Ingram Availability Updated For Pelicans Game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: LA, Houston Announce Starting Lineups Ahead Of Wednesday Matchup
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy