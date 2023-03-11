Lakers News: Starting 5 Revealed For LA Against Raptors

LA's first five is getting a little help.

Your Los Angeles Lakers will have a bonus reinforcement tonight when they do battle against the Toronto Raptors: starting point guard D'Angelo Russell, previously considered probable to play , will return from his right ankle injury, after all .

As Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham had initially revealed earlier this week , Russell will immediately be back in the club's starting lineup, ahead of substitute starter Dennis Schröder, who performed capably in his absence as a finisher and passer, but remains a frustratingly inefficient shooter.

The Lakers are currently not favored to win the matchup, even though they're playing at home, per the latest aggregated Las Vegas odds .

Russell will be joined in the backcourt by shooting guard Malik Beasley, 3-and-D small forward Troy Brown Jr. i n the stead of injured All-Star LeBron James , do-everything power forward Jarred Vanderbilt, and star center Anthony Davis.

The Raptors will trot out their standard starting five of point guard Fred VanVleet , 3-and-D shooting guard OG Anunoby, second-year stud Scottie Barnes at the three, All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam, and prodigal son center Jakob Poeltl.

The fun kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT, and will be broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet locally as well as NBA TV nationally.

Are you following us on Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube yet? Join the conversation as we discuss the latest Lakers news and rumors with fans like you!