Lakers Injury Report: Statuses Of D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Davis Finalized For Toronto Match
By Alex Kirschenbaum,
5 days ago
Which ailing starters will be back in the saddle tonight?
Steel yourselves for a rare dose of good news, Los Angeles Lakers fans.
Tonight, two LA starters who were merely considered probable to suit up for the club's home bout with the Toronto Raptors will indeed be available, after all, for something of a must-win against a very beatable opponent.
Starting point guard D'Angelo Russell will return from a six-game absence caused by an ankle sprain . Starting center Anthony Davis, who's basically been considered probable to play every game this season with one ailment or another, apparently will be able to play through the right foot stress injury that sidelined him for five-and-a-half weeks earlier this season.
Comments / 0