Lakers Injury Report: Statuses Of D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Davis Finalized For Toronto Match

Which ailing starters will be back in the saddle tonight?

Steel yourselves for a rare dose of good news, Los Angeles Lakers fans.

Tonight, two LA starters who were merely considered probable to suit up for the club's home bout with the Toronto Raptors will indeed be available, after all, for something of a must-win against a very beatable opponent.

Starting point guard D'Angelo Russell will return from a six-game absence caused by an ankle sprain . Starting center Anthony Davis, who's basically been considered probable to play every game this season with one ailment or another, apparently will be able to play through the right foot stress injury that sidelined him for five-and-a-half weeks earlier this season.

Elsewhere on the Lakers' roster, Mo Bamba (high left ankle sprain) and LeBron James (right foot tendon injury) still have multiple weeks remaining before they're given clean bills of health.

Two-way players Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider remain with LA's NBAGL affiliate club, the South Bay Lakers, where they have spent most of the season.

For the Raptors, five young players will be putting in time with Toronto's own G League club, the Raptors 905 in Ontario. Among rotation players, buyout market steal Will Barton will suit up after missing the team's Wednesday game with a non-COVID-19 illness. Otto Porter Jr., a tantalizing free agent prospect should he opt out of his current deal , is done for the year.

