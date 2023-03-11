Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
AllLakers

Lakers Injury Report: Statuses Of D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Davis Finalized For Toronto Match

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pnEj_0lF9jkZM00

Which ailing starters will be back in the saddle tonight?

Steel yourselves for a rare dose of good news, Los Angeles Lakers fans.

Tonight, two LA starters who were merely considered probable to suit up for the club's home bout with the Toronto Raptors will indeed be available, after all, for something of a must-win against a very beatable opponent.

Starting point guard D'Angelo Russell will return from a six-game absence caused by an ankle sprain . Starting center Anthony Davis, who's basically been considered probable to play every game this season with one ailment or another, apparently will be able to play through the right foot stress injury that sidelined him for five-and-a-half weeks earlier this season.

Elsewhere on the Lakers' roster, Mo Bamba (high left ankle sprain) and LeBron James (right foot tendon injury) still have multiple weeks remaining before they're given clean bills of health.

Two-way players Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider remain with LA's NBAGL affiliate club, the South Bay Lakers, where they have spent most of the season.

For the Raptors, five young players will be putting in time with Toronto's own G League club, the Raptors 905 in Ontario. Among rotation players, buyout market steal Will Barton will suit up after missing the team's Wednesday game with a non-COVID-19 illness. Otto Porter Jr., a tantalizing free agent prospect should he opt out of his current deal , is done for the year.

Are you following us on Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube yet? Join the conversation as we discuss the latest Lakers news and rumors with fans like you!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
D'Angelo Russell Says He Has No Relationship With Former Teammate Julius Randle
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Disagrees With Anthony Davis About Cause Of Knicks Loss
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
NFL rumors: Ezekiel Elliott already has 1 suitor, and it’s a terrible fit
Tampa, FL11 hours ago
Lakers News: How Another Great D'Angelo Russell Game Was Wasted In New York Loss
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers Injury Report: Brandon Ingram Availability Updated For Pelicans Game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Top 3 New Orleans Free Agents For Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers News: Without Its Stars, LA's Defense Collapses Against Tanking Rockets
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
All Lakers Expert Predictions For Possible Trap Game Against Houston Rockets
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Lakers News: Rockets Big Man Returning From Injury to Face LA on Wednesday Night
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Lakers News: Fresh LeBron James Shoes Arriving As Product Of FaZe Clan, Nike Collab
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy