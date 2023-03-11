Michigan Collegiate boys basketball outlasts Warren Lincoln for district title

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Feb. 27-March 5)

WARREN, MI – The Michigan Collegiate Cougars (18-2) pulled out a 60-55 win over the Warren Lincoln Abes (18-5) to capture a Division II district championship.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Down to the wire

The Cougars jumped out to a 11-4 lead early in the first quarter, but turnovers allowed Lincoln to stick around. Although Michigan Collegiate never trailed heading into a quarter, the game could've gone either way in the second half.

With just over a minute remaining in the game, junior Cougar guard Nathaniel Savage hit two free throws to put his team up 54-53. Following a defensive stop, Savage came down the court and hit a mid-range jumper to put them up 56-53.

Sophomore Lincoln guard Markus Blackwell hit two free throws to make it a one point game, but those would be Lincoln’s last points.

Savage finished with a game-high 27 points. Savage said he looks forward to clutch-time.

“I really like these moments in the game,” Savage said. “The crowds into it, the teams into it, but both teams fought and we came out with the dub.”

Defense down the stretch

Lincoln had its chances, but the Cougar defense tightened up for most of the fourth quarter. Blackwell was one player they had trouble stopping.

Blackwell had 11 points in the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 25. He hit three 3-pointers, but what was more impressive was his ability to drive to the hoop. It appeared every time he drove into the lane it ended with points, whether it be a layup or free throws.

More often than not, it was junior Cougar forward Dylan Grant meeting Abes in the paint. Grant said it came down to their mentality.

“We came out with great energy (and) great intensity,” Grant said. “We practice these things every day in practice. We just had to finish the game, tighten up, and just be a dog at the end of the day.”

Tough schedule pays dividends

The Cougars had a rockier road than most to get to the district championship. On December 13, Michigan Collegiate traveled to Orchard Lake to play Division I St. Mary’s, and the Cougars were able to come away with a 45-44 win.

Both Lincoln and Michigan Collegiate are based in Warren, MI. These teams didn’t see each other until a trophy was on the line, but Cougar head coach James Scott said they were ready for the atmosphere.

“We knew it was going to be live, but we’ve played in these types of games,” Scott said. “We’ve been at Orchard Lake. We went to Grand Rapids Christian (and) played there in a tough environment. We played our rivals Chandler Park, and it was standing room only. The guys are battle-tested, and they showed it tonight.”