Three Takeaways: Miami Falls to Duke, 85-78 in ACC Tournament Semifinal

Miami lost debatably its best player within the first minute and a half.

Norchad Omier's right ankle rolled over Dereck Lively II's foot. As he sat on the court in pain, there was a sense of unease among the Miami bench. The Canes carried on without their top big man.

It didn't keep the Hurricanes down until the game's final three minutes when they lost 85-78 to the Duke Blue Devils in the ACC Tournament semifinal. Miami's chances at an ACC Tournament championship are over, but they now have an opportunity to rest going into "the big one." Here are three takeaways from the Canes' loss to the Blue Devils.



Miami will have a chance to rest and heal ahead of the NCAA Tournament

A semifinal exit was not in mind for Miami, but it also isn't the worst thing. Norchad Omier's health is arguably the top headline for the Canes going into the NCAA Tournament.

If he's not ready for the round of 64, it wouldn't be absolutely detrimental to Miami, but it would be testing. There is also the confidence boost and chemistry that will return to the court if he misses the first round but is able to go for the round of 32.

Without Omier, Miami struggles in rebounding offensively and defensively. They also lose a stout defender who can swat a couple of shots every game. His presence in the tournament is vital to Miami's success.

Duke forward Kyle Filipowski was the leading force

Filipowski had 11 of Duke's 36 rebounds. Miami had 24 rebounds. Filipowski also scored 17 while shooting eight-for-nine.

The Blue Devils shot more than 50% from the field and 50% from three. Filipowski had a three in the game.

The Blue Devils' big man scored when he pleased and helped set the tone for his teammates inside. Filipowski was one of five Blue Devils to score 10 or more points in the game.

Outside of fouls, rebounding and three-point shooting, Miami hung tight with Duke. While Omier isn't a three-point specialist, his absence of rebounding and defense inside was a big reason why Blue Devil big men Lively and Filipowski combined for 17 rebounds and 25 points.

Isaiah Wong is peaking at the right time

Wong was Miami's leading scorer with 22 points. Wong was a constant threat to Duke's chances at victory with threatening drives and elite playmaking.

He also found himself in foul trouble near the latter part of the second half. Wong's two fouls late in the game drew immediate boos from the Canes in Greensboro.

Wong has long been known as an energizer bunny for the Canes, especially in tournament play. On Friday against Duke, he played that role. But, without a force inside, the Canes' defense allowed too many points to keep up offensively.

