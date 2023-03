It was a night of history for Fruitport Calvary Christian on Friday, as they lifted the school's first-ever district championship in boys basketball thanks to a 59-46 win over Muskegon Heights at home.

They outscored Heights 33-24 in the second half, making 14 of 20 free throws to close out the game as they stalled for time. Bradley Richards had 26 points and 15 rebounds, Gabe VanBaale added 15 points and 13 boards, and Sam Zelenka held Heights star JaQuan Matthews to 14 points, just six after the opening quarter.