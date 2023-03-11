Open in App
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge

By Aidan Joly,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOXoZ_0lF9fjpT00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned on a murder charge on Friday for an alleged fatal shooting in January, the Erie County District Attorney announced.

39-year-old Louis Goforth is accused of fatally shooting another 39-year-old man on the 200 block of East Ferry Street around 4:30 a.m. on January 22.

Goforth is facing one count of second-degree murder. If convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

He will return to court on Wednesday.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

