Aurora, CO
CBS Denver

Student attacked at school takes on new challenge: jiu-jitsu

By Jasmine Arenas,

2 days ago

A student attacked during indoor recess at High Point Academy back in December is now taking self-defense classes at Gracie's Jiu Jitsu school in Aurora.

The school sent out an apology, but her parents took matters into their own hands by pressing charges.

This self-defense class is now a safe space for 12-year-old, Grace Espinoza.

"I feel more secure than I did in the beginning," Espinoza said.

She is now more confident after just one month of learning Jiu-Jitsu and feels more alert now.

"Because now I know how to defend myself," Espinoza said.

But, it hasn't been easy.

"It's been hard since I haven't been to school for three months and all but at the same time I'm learning new things here," Espinoza said.

She says she doesn't feel safe at school. Although she has been training physically, mentally and emotionally, it's been depressing.

"I am in deep depression, people are just too much...we are not doing OK," Espinoza said.

Holding back tears, her mother wants her daughter to get better.

She says as a survivor of domestic violence herself and this was very hard for her to live through. She mentioned she can't eat or sleep and is always constantly looking out for her daughter.

The co-owner of Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, Tanya Debelak, believes after a few months of training it gets better mentally.

"That age group from 13 on up is really my passion just because I found myself in scenarios and situations that I wish that I had psychologically learned to defend myself, but also physically back it up and need it, so it is my passion to give back to the community and help young ones," Debelak said.

As she takes it day by day, Grace's message is simple.

"I would like to say not to choose suicide over training because killing yourself isn't going to do anything good, people are going to miss you," Espinoza said.

According to the family, the minor involved in the incident has been charged and is currently on one-year probation.

Her parents are stuck paying for Grace's medical bills and therapy sessions.

