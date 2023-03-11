Open in App
Rochester Hills, MI
CBS Detroit

Troy man charged in stabbing of coworker at Rochester Hills restaurant

By DeJanay Booth,

5 days ago

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Troy man accused of stabbing his coworker at a Rochester Hills restaurant is facing a felonious assault charge.

David Isiah Roberts, 22, was arraigned Friday at the 52-3rd District Court and was given a $10,000 (10%) bond. Authorities say Roberts was released from the Oakland County Jail on Friday.

His next court hearing is scheduled for March 20.

Authorities say at about 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Roberts stabbed his 28-year-old coworker in the abdomen multiple times after an argument over their interest in the same woman at the Hungry Howie's on S. Rochester Road.

Roberts used a knife with a 5-inch blade, according to a press release.

The victim, who is from Rochester Hills, was taken to a hospital and underwent emergency surgery for injuries to his lung and liver. He is in stable condition, according to prosecutors.

