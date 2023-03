People gathered in Paterson Friday night to rally in support of an anti-violence activist who was killed in a standoff with police officers.

Najee Seabrooks was shot and killed during the standoff. Friends say that he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Those who marched Friday are demanding that authorities release the unedited police body camera video from the encounter.

There are unconfirmed reports that the march became a bit rowdy. Police officers in riot gear were spotted nearby, but there were no reports of any injuries or arrests made.