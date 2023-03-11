Open in App
Yonkers, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Yonkers schools Dominican culture celebration provides chance to speak with kids about serious issues

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b7qOm_0lF9cp3e00

People in Yonkers celebrated Dominican culture Friday night at an event hosted by Yonkers Public Schools.

The celebration was an opportunity to talk about serious issues that kids face in the community.

Assistant Superintendent of Yonkers Public Schools Lisette Colón-Collins said students prepared for months for the event.

Every year, the district begins with a Hispanic Celebration and every month Colón-Collins said there is something to celebrate the school community's diverse heritage.

According to the 2020 census, the most common birthplace for foreign-born New York residents is the Dominican Republic.

The night's keynote speaker, Miguelina Germán, is director of Pediatric Behavioral Health Services at Montefiore. She spoke about depression, anxiety, and traumas that can affect kids' well-being along with how to support them.

The event also featured dance performances and music that highlighted the talents of families, students, teachers and administrators.

"We are here with all of the children so talented, showing us how they can come together and celebrate Dominicans, not just the culture, but the music and also the history," Colón-Collins enthused.

The also event featured special guest ballet dancer and choreographer Magister Elizabeth Crooke Morel.

Organizers said they think they will need more room next year because the event was very popular this year.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
New mandate gives families in NYC homeless shelters one-stop access to mental health services
New York City, NY9 hours ago
'Come here and feel comfortable.' Female-led Hanna Wigs helps women facing hair loss
Manhattan, NY12 hours ago
New York City Fire Museum's colonial exhibit takes visitors back in time
New York City, NY12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Winner crowned in Brain Bee student competition
White Plains, NY6 hours ago
School scholarship dedicated to young gun violence victim now offering $20,000 grant to students
Bronx, NY12 hours ago
Bronx middle school hosts 11th Annual Pi Day math competition
Bronx, NY21 hours ago
Islip students get lesson in how to be responsible drivers
Islip, NY17 hours ago
Vigil to be held Thursday in Mamaroneck to show support for statewide housing legislation
Mamaroneck, NY12 hours ago
Jewish War Veterans of USA celebrates 127th anniversary amid decline in membership
Rockville Centre, NY12 hours ago
Brooklyn community staple café on the verge of closure
Brooklyn, NY11 hours ago
Patchogue-Medford School District: Small knife found on floor of elementary school bus
Medford, NY18 hours ago
GoFundMe Set Up for Larchmont Mom and Business Owner
Larchmont, NY21 hours ago
Battle continues over proposed Riverdale homeless shelter
Bronx, NY8 hours ago
Jersey Proud: Official charter for an American Legion Auxiliary Unit is now in Essex County
Belleville, NY6 hours ago
Minimally invasive heart surgery leaves less scaring, faster recovery
Newburgh, NY12 hours ago
New Haven homeless residents say order to dismantle camp is ‘devastating’
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Wantagh neighborhood urges local leaders to help put an end to overnight construction lasting several days
Wantagh, NY7 hours ago
Brownsville family in fear of tree root damage taking over their home
Brooklyn, NY11 hours ago
Davis Feliz Salon in Greenwich still in style 3 years after opening in midst of pandemic
Greenwich, CT7 hours ago
A look back at how Westchester County Center played a role in battling COVID-19
White Plains, NY12 hours ago
Hillcrest residents complain of neighbors not abiding by town codes, impacting quality of life
Ramapo, NY12 hours ago
Bronx doctor breaks down COVID-19 vaccination efforts for those with developmental disabilities
Bronx, NY22 hours ago
Jersey Buzz: North To Shore fest coming to 3 NJ cities; 'Mean Girls' musical filming in Central Jersey
Newark, NJ22 hours ago
City of Newburgh officials face scrutiny for alleged cover up to improve image
Newburgh, NY12 hours ago
‘Potential threat’ causes Patchogue-Medford High School to close
Patchogue, NY2 days ago
Positively New Jersey: Saying goodbye to historic Sabatos Prime Meats butcher shop
Middletown, NJ6 hours ago
White Plains Hospital opens new lab to expand testing, treatments for patients
White Plains, NY14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy