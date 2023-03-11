Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers trade up to No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft

By River Wells,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wH8ll_0lF9cnXQ00
(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are likely to see another new quarterback in the NFC South next year.

On the heels of quarterback Derek Carr signing with the Saints, another division rival could be looking to address the quarterback position. The Carolina Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Friday, and while not confirmed, it’s very likely the team will look to take a quarterback with the trade to move up eight spots.

It wasn’t without cost for Carolina, however. The Panthers gave up quite a haul to move up so many spots — the Bears will get the Panthers’ original ninth-overall pick, the 61st pick in the draft, Carolina’s first-round pick in 2024 and its second-round pick in 2025. The last element of the trade, however, is perhaps the most intriguing, as the Bears were also able to get wide receiver D.J. Moore from the Panthers.

Tampa Bay is likely pleased about Moore’s departure from the division. Moore has averaged 13.2 yards per reception against the Bucs in his career and he’s caught for 766 yards and three touchdowns in the 10 games he’s played against them. That being said, the prospect of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud or Anthony Richardson in the NFC South is far less pleasing, so the division will wait and see what Frank Reich’s squad looks to do with the top pick in the draft.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
Panthers great Luke Kuechly: Anthony Richardson makes me so excited
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO1 day ago
NFL rumors: Colts signed the perfect QB to back-up Lamar Jackson
Indianapolis, IN18 hours ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA1 day ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO2 days ago
Jakobi Meyers had two words for the Patriots' deal with JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Don't call it a comeback, but Roy Jones Jr. explains why he couldn't say no to Anthony Pettis bout at Gamebred Boxing 4
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Jonah Williams requests trade after Bengals sign Orlando Brown Jr.
Cincinnati, OH8 hours ago
Twitter reacts to RB David Montgomery signing with the Lions
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chiefs to sign former Buccaneers S Mike Edwards
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Highlights of every Bears free agent addition (so far)
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Former Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr. shares thoughts on QB Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD19 hours ago
Vikings agree to terms with former Packers DE Dean Lowry
Minneapolis, MN50 minutes ago
Young and promising core defenders want their leader back in free agency
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
UNC basketball reaches out to guard in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Grading the Bears' signing of RB Travis Homer
Chicago, IL2 days ago
2023 NFL free agency: 20 best remaining options for the Falcons
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago
Report: Patriots, LB Chris Board agree on two-year deal
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Bengals' best free agent options to replace Samaje Perine
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
JuJu Smith-Schuster arrives at Gillette Stadium in Patriots attire
Foxborough, MA58 minutes ago
Colts announce 10 moves at start of 2023 free agency
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
Texans scouting boss James Liipfert mum on draft evaluations of quarterback
Houston, TX4 hours ago
How much has DeMeco Ryans' arrival impacted the Texans' draft board?
Houston, TX1 hour ago
Robert Hainsey earns performance-based pay bonus
Tampa, FL3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy