Funeral arrangements to be held for man who died in Yonkers building fire

Funeral arrangements have been set for the man who died in a Yonkers building fire.

The fire happened Wednesday shortly before 1 a.m. at a seven-story, 95-unit apartment complex on Bronx River Road.

Michael Damiano, 67, died on the fourth floor.

Visitation services begin March 15 at Ruggiero & Sons in Yonkers.

A funeral will be held on March 16.

Police say the fire was started by a heating lamp used to grow marijuana plants.

They say the six plants were being grown for personal use on the first floor.

Investigators say evidence shows that the lamp likely fell to the floor and broke, sparking the fire.

Those who would like to donate to help offset funeral costs for the family can do so here.