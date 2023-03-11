Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

Big 12 Tournament visitors buying up recreational marijuana

By Shannon RousseauRussell Colburn,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TR6Qs_0lF9bkr200

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 basketball tournament has been a big boost for downtown businesses, dispensaries included.

From The Earth dispensary, which sits less than a block from T-Mobile Center, is located in a prime spot for Big 12 fans.

“Lots of people. Lots of out-of-towners. It’s their first tome coming to a dispensary,” said From the Earth General Manager Sam Morrison.

Kansas advances to second straight Big 12 Tournament final

He says they’ve seen a lot of visitors from states where marijuana is illegal or strictly regulated.

“They feel like they’re walking in a candy store for the first time. They’re looking at the menus and all the endless possibilities.”

That’s the case for Jesse and Ashley who came to the metro to cheer on Iowa State. They actually based part of their trip on the fact that adult-use marijuana is now legal in Missouri.

“We decided to stop here in the Missouri side because of recreational marijuana. I prefer to use it because I don’t drink alcohol.”

Missouri marijuana companies now eligible for tax deductions

Morrison said From the Earth has kept a steady pace since opening and he expects the dispensary to stay busy.

“With all the events it seems like every weekend, we had Bruce Springsteen recently, it’s just kind of… it feels like it’s going to be constantly busy, and it’s something we have to adapt to.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Kansas is a Must-Visit
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
Groundwater levels fall across western and south-central Kansas
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Kansas City Parks & Rec summer camp sign-ups open
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Price Chopper to open in shuttered Hy-Vee in Missouri
North Kansas City, MO2 days ago
KC-area athletes in the men’s NCAA tournament
Kansas City, KS7 hours ago
Fans weigh travel options as KU set to compete in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Kansas City proposal pushes for more trees to improve canopy
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Crews to start building 2023 NFL Draft stage this month at Union Station
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
The Most Factual License Plate Ever Just Spotted in Missouri
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Chick-fil-A invests $31M to create new distribution center in Olathe
Olathe, KS1 day ago
Missouri Bake Shop Serves The Best Slice Of Pie In The State
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Home some call halfway house sparks debate in Hickman Mills neighborhood
Kansas City, MO10 hours ago
Kansas City sets annual Fountain Day celebration
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Made in KC reveals plans for Barrywoods shop in the Northland (and where it’ll open next)
Kansas City, MO13 hours ago
Man plans to celebrate birthday big after winning $50,000 scratcher in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Leavenworth launching new ride share service in April
Leavenworth, KS2 days ago
Why Kansas won’t potentially play in Kansas City in the Sweet Sixteen
Lawrence, KS3 days ago
Kansas City area fisherman finds part of gravestone in Missouri River
Riverside, MO2 days ago
This Kansas City river is in trouble. Every April, people turn out in droves to help it
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
How to watch KU, K-State and Mizzou in 2023 NCAA Tournament
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Bridge in KCK closing for deck replacement project
Kansas City, KS13 hours ago
Ranking lists healthiest fast food cheeseburgers
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Missouri alcohol distributor offers free ride home on St. Patrick’s Day
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City Southern acquired in $31B major railroad merger
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
One Leading Businessman Lost It All in the Civil War
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
NAIA athletes host Kansas City students at tournament
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Olathe farm in spotlight ahead of Farm Bill vote
Olathe, KS1 day ago
Kansas, K-State, Mizzou receive NCAA Tournament seedings
Lawrence, KS3 days ago
Ukrainian teen with medical needs thriving with new host family in Platte City
Platte City, MO6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy