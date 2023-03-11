Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

76ers edge Trail Blazers on Embiid's late jumper

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OnAmo_0lF9bNkR00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid made a fadeaway jumper from the foul line with 1.1 seconds left to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 120-119 comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Embiid scored 39 points, shaking off a double-team from Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard on the winner. The basket gave Philadelphia its first lead of the game they trailed by 21 points late in the first half.

Portland’s last-second after a timeout was tipped away on the inbound play, with Lillard’s shot coming after the horn.

James Harden added 19 points for Philadelphia despite struggling from the floor. Tyrese Maxey and DeAnthony Melton each had 13 to help the 76ers win their fourth straight game.

Anfernee Simons led Portland with 34 points on 8-of-12 shooting from 3-point range. Jeremi Grant had 24 points and Lillard 22.

HAWKS 114, WIZARDS 107

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trae Young scored 28 points, including a key 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining that helped Atlanta hold off Washington.

The Hawks won in Washington for the second time in three days in what could be a preview of a play-in round matchup in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta is in eighth place, and the Wizards are a half-game up on Chicago for 10th.

The Wizards trailed by just three when Bradley Beal came up empty trying for a quick 2-pointer. Dejounte Murray made two free throws for Atlanta with 12.7 seconds left, and the Hawks closed out the game from there.

Beal led Washington with 27 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 22.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Joel Embiid helps 76ers beat Cavs for 6th straight victory
Cleveland, OH6 hours ago
Embiid has 36 points and 18 rebounds, 76ers top Cavs 118-109
Cleveland, OH7 hours ago
De'Aaron Fox hits 3 at buzzer, Kings beat Bulls 117-114
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Clippers beat Warriors 134-126 despite 50 points from Curry
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Heat get rare easy win, roll past Grizzlies 138-119
Memphis, TN7 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI19 hours ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
US repels migrants as asylum app frustration grows in Mexico
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Wood has 27 points, 13 rebounds in Mavs' OT win over Spurs
San Antonio, TX5 hours ago
Brown scores 35, Celtics hold on to beat Wolves 104-102
Boston, MA7 hours ago
NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games for having gun in video
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
Timberwolves: Towns expected to return 'in the coming weeks'
Minneapolis, MN13 hours ago
Porter scores 27 points, Rockets beat short-handed Lakers
Houston, TX7 hours ago
Rule changes boost Bruins in regular-season record quest
Boston, MA12 hours ago
Wilson helps Capitals rally late in 5-4 SO win over Sabres
Buffalo, NY7 hours ago
Robertson's 39th goal helps Stars roll Kraken 5-2
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Hartman nets 2 in Wild win; Blues' Binnington ejected
Saint Louis, MO4 hours ago
Lions re-sign Cominsky to add to busy free agency week
Detroit, MI15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy