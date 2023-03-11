Open in App
San Jose, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Discipline recommended for San Jose firefighters involved in strip club scandal

By Phil Mayer,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUfDv_0lF9Zfrn00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — The City of San Jose released a statement on Friday regarding the fire department’s Pink Poodle strip club scandal . San Jose Fire Department Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. recommended discipline for those involved.

The incident took place on Oct. 5, 2022, outside of the Pink Poodle adult entertainment club located at 328 South Bascom Avenue. A video shared to social media the next day showed a woman wearing only a bikini coming out of a fire engine outside of the club.

160 remains and bodies found in Hayward warehouse linked to illegal cremations company

“The actions portrayed in this video were received with disappointment and concern, as they appeared seriously misaligned with the Department’s mission and values and were highly detrimental to the confidence and trust of our community and workforce,” Sapien said.

An investigation into the video commenced on Oct. 7 and was completed in February. The investigation found that the firefighters’ actions “constituted violation of specific policies and procedures and rules and regulations.”

When asked about the video in October, then-San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said “heads must roll” if the video is as bad as it looks.

“We cannot have a life-critical emergency rescue apparatus relegated to a frat party bus,” he said.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The city employees who were being investigated have been notified of the city’s findings and appropriate action will be taken, Sapien said. He also noted that the employees will not be identified.

“In addition to addressing involved personnel directly, the Department is acting to reinforce standards of conduct across the organization beginning with all senior officers and progressively to each employee,” Sapien said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Jose, CA newsLocal San Jose, CA
Suspect barricaded after police respond to assault with deadly weapon in San Jose
San Jose, CA4 hours ago
Gun found at SF middle school after altercation between 2 students: police
San Francisco, CA10 hours ago
Police searching for suspect in pedestrian hit-and-run in San Jose
San Jose, CA12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Palo Alto tech CEO was a serial peeper, police say
Palo Alto, CA11 hours ago
Bomb threat investigated at Stanford Shopping Center
Palo Alto, CA15 hours ago
Stabbing at San Jose middle school being investigated by police, student in custody
San Jose, CA13 hours ago
San Jose mayor announces new public safety budget proposal
San Jose, CA8 hours ago
Teenager arrested on suspicion of carjacking, assault in Antioch
Antioch, CA8 hours ago
San Jose police arrest man for homicide in connection to wife's death
San Jose, CA15 hours ago
Walnut Creek home burglar arrested, charged; bail set at nearly $2M
Walnut Creek, CA9 hours ago
Suspect arrested after armed robberies of day laborers in San Rafael
San Rafael, CA9 hours ago
Stanford employee arrested after allegedly lying about being raped twice on campus
Palo Alto, CA13 hours ago
Islamic center deals with multiple break-ins in Walnut Creek
Walnut Creek, CA2 days ago
Suspects detained on Bay Bridge in connection to shots fired incident
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
‘Severe' collision with injuries on CA-17 in Los Gatos
Los Gatos, CA2 days ago
Paralyzed patient shot, killed at Oakland healthcare facility
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Thirteen inmates overdose on fentanyl in Milpitas jail in one week
Milpitas, CA7 hours ago
New atmospheric river heading for California next week, likely impact zone of Bay Area to San Diego
San Diego, CA19 hours ago
Man arrested by BART police after allegedly stealing iPad from rider, banned from BART
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Two-alarm fire at San Jose's History Park
San Jose, CA3 days ago
Fight between teenage boys ends in stabbing on MUNI bus
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
‘No active threat' at West Valley College, lockdown lifted
Saratoga, CA2 days ago
One person shot in Antioch road rage incident
Antioch, CA14 hours ago
Police shoot man involved in hostage situation in Brentwood
Brentwood, CA2 days ago
Photos: planes overturned by high winds at Concord airport
Concord, CA1 day ago
Shelter in place due to glass falling off SF high rise lifted
San Francisco, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy