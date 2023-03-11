Open in App
Buena, NJ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Los Angeles Times

State basketball: Buena boys fall in Division III title game

By Luca Evans,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTsAy_0lF9ZU6g00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bStn4_0lF9ZU6g00
Buena boys' basketball players sit on the bench after receiving their runner-up medals at the Division III state title game. (Luca Evans / Los Angeles Times)

For a minute, Zane Carter turned away from the microphone and directed a simple message not to reporters ,but to his best friend. Speaking in second person.

Their heads were low and eyebrows high with disappointment after a 59-43 loss to Oakland High in the Division III boys' basketball state final, Carter sitting with the rest of Buena High’s starters at the postgame news conference. At some point, even the most fervent of dreams must end, and Buena’s season had jolted awake in a pool of sweat after their shooting went awry against a confident Oakland squad.

Sitting behind that table, though, was a victory. One of the best teams in Ventura County history, as Carter pointed out postgame. Riding an out-of-nowhere 31-6 season all the way through a triple-overtime regional championship game victory over Culver City, a bunch of four-year hometown kids hopping in the hotel Jacuzzi in Sacramento the night before the Division III final.

“Not necessarily in my best wishes,” coach Matt Colton said at about 9 p.m. Thursday, “but that’s what they’re doing.”

At the heart of it was Carter, the team’s top scorer, and senior point guard Colin Guenther. Best friends. Quarterback and top receiver on the school’s football team. Cheesy, but accurate, to say this was special for them, just two kids who grew up and stayed together from season to season in the era of sport specialization and transfers.

So Carter turned his head to Guenther, offering one final message.

“Even though we couldn’t get this one done,” Carter told Guenther, “I’m glad I played with you. Always will be. And I’m saying, like, stay in touch forever, bro.’”

Sublime as Carter was in the final game of a stellar season, putting up 19 points on seven-of-11 shooting, he couldn’t match Oakland’s Money Williams, who got his smooth left-handed stroke going in the second half en route to 22 points.

Even with a strong defensive performance in the first half, nobody besides Carter could get going offensively for Buena as the Bulldogs went one of 17 from deep and shot 32% overall.

“Took the wrong night to go cold offensively,” Colton said postgame.

Still, it was a special season for a band of brothers — for literal brothers Daniel and Luke Ortiz, who went from kids who never opened their mouths to incessant talkers who’d sit behind Colton on every bus ride, and spiritual brothers Carter and Guenther.

“Zane’s been a big part of my success,” Guenther said at the news conference in response to Carter’s answer, “and there’s no way I could have been anywhere near the situation I am in life. … I’m so grateful to have someone who can be so good on the field and also be the best friend and life companion for me.

“And for the rest of these guys on the team,” Guenther continued, “it’s gonna last way longer than one game in one season.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
A Los Angeles Restaurant Takes the Top Spot on Yelp's 2023 List Across the Country
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Student dies in accident during physical education class in Lawndale
Lawndale, CA2 days ago
Man killed in rollover crash on LA freeway
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cal State Long Beach students upset about graduation plan at Angel Stadium
Long Beach, CA5 days ago
Fullerton residents will now pay credit card fees
Fullerton, CA3 days ago
3 shot in Azusa, shooter on the run
Azusa, CA4 days ago
High-Speed Pursuit Spans Multiple Counties, Female Suspects in Custody
Buena Park, CA2 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day parade fills Main St. in Ventura
Ventura, CA4 days ago
Freeway crash in Pomona leaves one dead
Rosemead, CA5 days ago
100-plus inches of snow set to hit four California mountain passes
Carson, CA6 days ago
Police investigating shooting at South Bay Galleria mall
Redondo Beach, CA4 days ago
Boy swept away in Santa Ana River rescued by bystander
Santa Ana, CA3 days ago
Authorities ID man killed in freeway crash
Rosemead, CA5 days ago
Rain causes flooding and slick roads across LA
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Another Round Of Heavy Downpours Forecast Inland
Riverside, CA2 days ago
Woman Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Son in Northridge IDd
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
LAC + USC Medical Center needs public's help identifying Jane Doe patient
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Why did fighter jets fly over Los Angeles?
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Woman struck, killed while crossing South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA5 days ago
California DUI suspect seen inhaling from balloon during Los Angeles-area police chase
Compton, CA6 days ago
California Lottery player missed $2+ billion jackpot by one number, comes forward to claim prize still worth more than a million
Gardena, CA6 days ago
Los Angeles Civil and Criminal Attorney Succumbs to Battle with ALS
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
California Nonprofit EPIC-FSC Urges Residents to Prepare for the "Big One"
Calabasas, CA5 days ago
4 Men Shot And Wounded In South Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
103-year-old Camarillo woman hits the gym 3 to 4 times a week
Camarillo, CA6 days ago
Man sentenced to 20 years for molesting girls in Orange County
Santa Ana, CA17 hours ago
1 Male, 1 Female Shot in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Azusa Detectives Investigate Shooting of 3 Homeless Victims
Azusa, CA4 days ago
New video shows fatal hit-and-run in Carson as $100K reward announced for info on driver
Carson, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy