Pittsfield man convicted on all charges for stabbing two victims in 2021

By Kayleigh Thomas,

5 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Berkshire Superior Court on Friday, a Pittsfield resident was convicted on all charges for stabbing two individuals in 2021.

Police share photos of suspects involved in an incident in East Longmeadow

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Josh Lofink who is in his late 30s is allegedly held responsible for a stabbing that was reported at 10:30 pm on September 16, 2021, in the area of Tyler Street and Curtis Terrace. When the officers arrived, they found several vehicles in the roadway and two male victims with stab wounds, identified as Ernest Ferry and Jamie Hassan.

Both victims suffered serious injuries and were immediately transferred to Berkshire Medical Center. The tires of two of the involved vehicles were damaged.

Lofink is now convicted of 2 counts of Mayhem; 2 counts of Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (knife) causing Serious Bodily Injury; and 2 counts of Vandalism (slashing tires on a car).

Lofink has a long criminal history in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and California. On Tuesday, March 14th, a sentencing hearing is to be held.

