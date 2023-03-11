Open in App
Texans sign WR Robert Woods to two-year deal, sources say

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have agreed to a contract with wide receiver Robert Woods , sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

The Texans signed Woods to a two-year, $15.25 million deal with $10 million fully guaranteed, sources said. The contract's max potential is $17 million.

Last season, Woods caught 53 passes for 527 yards with two touchdowns for the Tennessee Titans . The Titans acquired him in March 2022 by trading a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams .

Woods, 30, was released on Feb. 22 to help the Titans get under the salary cap, making him eligible to be signed by any team ahead of free agency next week.

Prior to playing for the Titans, Woods suffered an ACL tear in November 2021 and worked his way back from the injury to play in all 17 games last season.

Woods is a 10-year veteran and has played for the Buffalo Bills , Rams and Titans. He has 623 catches for 7,604 yards and 37 touchdowns in his career. He has two seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards, both coming with the Rams (2018 and '19).

The signing gives the Texans a potential replacement if they decide to move wide receiver Brandin Cooks , who asked for a trade at the deadline last season. Cooks, who finished the season as the Texans' leading receiver (669 yards), still prefers to be traded, league sources told ESPN.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio discussed Cooks' future at the NFL scouting combine last week.

"I'd say we're kind of in the team-building process here," Caserio said. "Every player, every individual situation we'll look at it. Then, ultimately we'll do what feels best for the team and the organization moving forward."

The issue for a potential trade involving Cooks is his salary of $18 million is fully guaranteed. But Ryans has engaged in discussion with Cooks and "would love to work with him."

"I have spoken to Brandin, and that process will have to play itself out," Ryans said. "We'll do what's best for our team."

